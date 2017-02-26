HE LIVES IN OUR HEARTS

February 23rd marked the 47th republic anniversary. It is a significant milestone. All colonial ties with Britain were severed. Becoming a republic was supposed to have ushered in change for a better Guyana, or so the nation was led to believe.

The leaders spoke of the need to develop the country and to improve the lives of all.The declaration of Republic resonated with the people who placed their confidence in the government. However, indecisiveness by successive governments have caused distrust among the people.

In celebrating the republic anniversary, we should remember our comrade leader for bringing such change to the nation and for his outstanding political acumen. The name Forbes Burnham is synonymous with the country’s republic status. Far from receding into obscurity, Burnham has retained an amazingly strong presence in the minds of Guyanese. He lives on through the relevance of his transformative ideas; inspiring vision; insightful leadership and the efficacy of humble and selfless service to the nation.

Forbes Burnham took over the leadership of Guyana at a critical juncture. In the midst of racial strife, he brought unity and transformed the lives of many for the better. Guyanese were fortunate to have him as their President because of his humility and vision for a prosperous Guyana. He was by nature, plain-spoken, sometimes brutally honest, which made his opponents fearful of crossing his path, but there was a cool side to him.

He did not suffer fools gladly or waste any one’s time. For him, greatness mattered but his humility mattered more. Here was a leader who had faults and made mistakes, and who it was alleged, rigged elections, but through it all, he was a patriot and a nationalist who had a common touch with people and did not consider himself too important or too aloof to offer advice to anyone.

The great affection which Guyanese had for Burnham was revealed in their overwhelming grief at his passing in 1985. Many wept in the streets because he made them feel good about themselves, about being Guyanese first and their ability to achieve greatness on a world stage despite the limitations and small size of the country.

He left many better off than he found them. Guyanese gratefully appreciated the fact that he genuinely cared about them and the country. Burnham believed in the political philosophy that emphasized equality and social justice for all. His policy to feed, house and clothe the nation and provide free education at the tertiary level were grounded in his belief to make the small man a real man.

Despite his flaws, he had a conscience. He was a selfless leader who would have preferred to be penniless than to be dishonest or corrupt. Many were poor prior to becoming Ministers but seem to delight in their wealth shortly after their appointment.

Any government which is serious about nation-building should make Burnham speeches required readings in every secondary school.

It is important for the youths of today, who are the leaders of tomorrow to have such exposure to acquire an understanding and appreciation of the ideological foundation that Forbes Burnham laid for Guyana. He was in our time, but he was also above all time.

He was truly a leader for all seasons and would continue to live in the hearts of many. Happy Republic to all.