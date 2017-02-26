GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Extravaganza…Electrifying performances highlight G/town Grand Prix

-Jeffrey, Vieira, Singh, Ten Pow, Persaud among top performers

By Rawle Welch

Another capacity crowd was on hand to witness some electrifying performances

when GT Motorsports held its inaugural Georgetown Grand Prix Karting Extravaganza on Friday night, at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC).

Headlining the night’s activities was Kristian Jeffrey, who has once again proven that he is the best driver in both car and karts in Guyana and this opinion may also extend itself to the Caribbean, while Superbike ace Stephen Vieira, making his first appearance in this segment of the sport was magical as well as Jeremy Ten Pow, Mikhail Persaud, Trinidad and Tobago’s Bridget Singh and Shan Seejattan.

However, the night belonged to Jeffrey, who blazed the track in commanding style to register three wins from as many starts in the Shifter Pro Cup category to relegate the promising Elliott Vieira to two seconds and a third place, while Barbados’ Orry Hunte, also failed in his

bid to stop the fast and furious drive by Jeffrey, settling for a second and third place finish.

Apart from Jeffrey’s dominant performance, the nerve racking action was reserved for the 4-stroke Easy Cup (Light) category which featured Vieira , T&T’s Ravi Singh, Shan Seejattan and the Canadian maestro Darryl Timmers and the four drivers treated the fans with some breathtaking action that kept them clinging to the fence in awe of the superb exhibition that unfolded.

In the opening race, Singh and Vieira went neck a neck for almost the entire duration of the event, before the former held off Vieira and Seejattan for the win.

Vieira, however, returned in the second race and in a similar display turned the table, racing to victory ahead of Singh and Seejattan.

That left the final race to decide the king of the division and this time it included the

Canadian Timmers and what a race it was.

Singh and Vieira were locked in a ferocious battle from the start with Singh having the lead in the early part of the race, before Vieira made a daredevil move on the back end which forced a mistake from Singh that effectively erased his chance of winning.

With the lead putting him in command, Vieira‘s next challenge was to stave off the fast approaching Timmers as they raced side by side, before the experience of Timmers came to the fore as he took full advantage of a wide turn by Vieira coming into the homestretch with about two laps to go.

He came out of the turn with a slim lead and held his nerve to assume the ascendancy into the clubhouse turn and subsequently streaked away to deny Vieira the victory, but many concluded it was breathtaking stuff.

Rain eventually forced the cancellation of the remaining races, but the event was deemed a successful one.

Some of the major sponsors on board were Secure Innovations & Concepts, Banks DIH under its Monster Energy Drink, Ansa McAl under its Stag Beer brand, E-Networks, Continental Group of Companies under its Sunburst Juices brand among others.

The full results are seen below:

EVENT 1st 2nd 3rd 60cc (Sun Burst Kids Cup) Nathan Rahaman Paige Mendonca Jeremy Ten Pow Jeremy Ten Pow Justin Ten Pow Nathan Rahaman Jeremy Ten Pow Nathan Rahaman Paige Mendonca 125cc Junior Cup John Phang Elan Rahaman Mikhail Persaud Mikhail Persaud Elan Rahaman John Phang Mikhail Persaud Elan Rahaman Faroud Mohamed 125cc Senior Cup Bridget Singh (T&T) Stephon Jeffrey Terry Singh Bridget Singh (T&T) Terry Singh Emma Vieira 4-stroke Easy Cup (Light) Ravi Singh (T&T) Stephen Vieira Shan Seejattan Stephen Vieira Ravi Singh (T&T) Shan Seejattan Darryl Timmers (Canada) Stephen Vieira Raymond Seebarran 4-stroke Easy Cup (Heavy) Shan Seejattan Rameez Mohamed Raymond Seebarran Shan Seejattan Rameez Mohamed Haniff Mohammed Shifter karts Pro Cup Kristian Jeffrey Orry Hunte (Barbados) Elliott Vieira Kristian Jeffrey Elliott Vieira Mike Gonsalves Kristian Jeffrey Elliott Vieira Orry Hunte (Barbados)

Champion drivers

60cc- Jeremy Tenpow (2 wins, 1 third)

125cc Junior- Mikhail Persaud (2 wins, 1 third)

125cc Senior- Bridget Singh (2 wins)

4-stroke Light- Stephen Vieira (1 win, 2 second)

4-stroke Heavy- Shan Seejattan (2 wins)

Shifter karts- Kristian Jeffrey (3 wins)