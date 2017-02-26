Latest update February 26th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Extravaganza…Electrifying performances highlight G/town Grand Prix

Feb 26, 2017 Sports 0

-Jeffrey, Vieira, Singh, Ten Pow, Persaud among top performers

 By Rawle Welch

Another capacity crowd was on hand to witness some electrifying performances

The champion performers pose with their respective trophies following the completion of the presentation ceremony Friday night.

when GT Motorsports held its inaugural Georgetown Grand Prix Karting Extravaganza on Friday night, at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC).

Headlining the night’s activities was Kristian Jeffrey, who has once again proven that he is the best driver in both car and karts in Guyana and this opinion may also extend  itself to the Caribbean, while Superbike ace Stephen Vieira, making his first appearance in this segment of the sport was magical as well as Jeremy Ten Pow, Mikhail Persaud, Trinidad and Tobago’s Bridget Singh and Shan Seejattan.

However, the night belonged to Jeffrey, who blazed the track in commanding style to register three wins from as many starts in the Shifter Pro Cup category to relegate the promising Elliott Vieira to two seconds and a third place, while Barbados’ Orry Hunte, also failed in his

Karters battle in fiercely contested duel during Friday’s successful event.

bid to stop the fast and furious drive by Jeffrey, settling for a second and third place finish.

Apart from Jeffrey’s dominant performance, the nerve racking action was reserved for the 4-stroke Easy Cup (Light) category which featured Vieira , T&T’s Ravi Singh, Shan Seejattan and the Canadian maestro Darryl Timmers and the four drivers treated the fans with some breathtaking action that kept them clinging to the fence in awe of the superb exhibition that unfolded.

In the opening race, Singh and Vieira went neck a neck for almost the entire duration of the event, before the former held off Vieira and Seejattan for the win.

Vieira, however, returned in the second race and in a similar display turned the table, racing to victory ahead of Singh and Seejattan.

That left the final race to decide the king of the division and this time it included the

Outstanding karters pose for a photo op with their hardware at the end of the presentation ceremony.

Canadian Timmers and what a race it was.

Singh and Vieira were locked in a ferocious battle from the start with Singh having the lead in the early part of the race, before Vieira made a daredevil move on the back end which forced a mistake from Singh that effectively erased his chance of winning.

With the lead putting him in command, Vieira‘s next challenge was to stave off the fast approaching Timmers as they raced side by side, before the experience of Timmers came to the fore as he took full advantage of a wide turn by Vieira coming into the homestretch with about two laps to go.

He came out of the turn with a slim lead and held his nerve to assume the ascendancy into the clubhouse turn and subsequently streaked away to deny Vieira the victory, but many concluded it was breathtaking stuff.

Rain eventually forced the cancellation of the remaining races, but the event was deemed a successful one.

Some of the major sponsors on board were Secure Innovations & Concepts, Banks DIH under its Monster Energy Drink, Ansa McAl under its Stag Beer brand, E-Networks, Continental Group of Companies under its Sunburst Juices brand among others.

 

The full results are seen below:

 

EVENT 1st 2nd 3rd
60cc (Sun Burst Kids Cup) Nathan Rahaman Paige Mendonca Jeremy Ten Pow
  Jeremy Ten Pow Justin Ten Pow Nathan Rahaman
  Jeremy Ten Pow Nathan Rahaman Paige Mendonca
       
125cc Junior Cup John Phang Elan Rahaman Mikhail Persaud
  Mikhail Persaud Elan Rahaman John Phang
  Mikhail Persaud Elan Rahaman Faroud Mohamed
       
125cc Senior Cup Bridget Singh (T&T) Stephon Jeffrey Terry Singh
  Bridget Singh (T&T) Terry Singh Emma Vieira
       
4-stroke Easy Cup (Light) Ravi Singh (T&T) Stephen Vieira Shan Seejattan
  Stephen Vieira Ravi Singh (T&T) Shan Seejattan
  Darryl Timmers (Canada) Stephen Vieira Raymond Seebarran
       
4-stroke Easy Cup (Heavy) Shan Seejattan Rameez Mohamed Raymond Seebarran
  Shan Seejattan Rameez Mohamed Haniff Mohammed
       
Shifter karts Pro Cup Kristian Jeffrey Orry Hunte (Barbados) Elliott Vieira
  Kristian Jeffrey Elliott Vieira Mike Gonsalves
  Kristian Jeffrey Elliott Vieira Orry Hunte (Barbados)

 

Champion drivers

60cc-                           Jeremy Tenpow (2 wins, 1 third)

125cc Junior-               Mikhail Persaud (2 wins, 1 third)

125cc Senior-              Bridget Singh (2 wins)

4-stroke Light-            Stephen Vieira (1 win, 2 second)

4-stroke Heavy-          Shan Seejattan (2 wins)

Shifter karts-               Kristian Jeffrey (3 wins)

More in this category

Sports

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Extravaganza…Electrifying performances highlight G/town Grand Prix

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Extravaganza…Electrifying...

Feb 26, 2017

-Jeffrey, Vieira, Singh, Ten Pow, Persaud among top performers  By Rawle Welch Another capacity crowd was on hand to witness some electrifying performances when GT Motorsports held its inaugural...
Read More
CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Costa Rica halt Guyana’s winning streak with 5-2 win; Turks & Caicos Is. achieve first win

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Costa...

Feb 26, 2017

Mayor, Regional Chairman elated with Sporting Complex investment…

Mayor, Regional Chairman elated with Sporting...

Feb 26, 2017

Singh re-elected unopposed as Everest CC President

Singh re-elected unopposed as Everest CC

Feb 26, 2017

Ali, Downey donate Lawnmower to Good Success SC

Ali, Downey donate Lawnmower to Good Success SC

Feb 26, 2017

LABA/ Hamid U23 basketball final round matches on tonight

LABA/ Hamid U23 basketball final round matches on...

Feb 26, 2017

Linden ‘Stag bowl’ football to highlight Town week

Linden ‘Stag bowl’ football to highlight Town...

Feb 26, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch