Cop detained for alleged sexual assault of colleague’s daughter

Latest update February 26th, 2017 12:20 AM
A police corporal is under close arrest as officials investigate reports that he sexually assaulted the 14-year-old daughter of one of his colleagues at his home.
The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the policeman’s home, a short distance from where he is stationed.
‘C’ Division Commander, Charles Chapman, confirmed that an investigation is underway.
Kaieteur News understands that the policeman and his female colleague hail from the same village, and that the girl knows the accused.
It is alleged that the teen was at a police station, when the police corporal took her to his home, where he allegedly had sex with her. She reportedly confided in another rank and the corporal was detained, after he and the teen gave statements. The girl also underwent a medical examination.
The rank’s arrest follows that of another policeman who is being investigated over the alleged sexual harassment of two female physicians.
A senior police official said that the complaints were filed last week by two doctors from the Lethem Hospital and that the rank, who is a corporal, has been placed under close arrest.
Both parties have been questioned and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutors (DPP).
