Contract awarded to repair Kitty Seawall sinkhole

A contract has finally been awarded to fix the sinkhole which emerged at the Georgetown-

Kitty seawall.

Chief Roads and Bridges Officer of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Ron Rahaman, said that the contract was awarded to Colin Talbot Contracting Services. The sinkhole had developed last December and a few days later, two smaller holes also appeared in the vicinity.

Rahaman had recently reported that three pipes feeding the Kitty pump station failed. He added that the one located at the seawall had the worst impact, causing the sinkhole. In addition to that sinkhole, a number of smaller holes had emerged nearby which also require fixing. He said that the contract will be signed soon and works will follow.

Rahaman was however unable to say when works will commence or how long they will take. It was reported in the media previously that $142M had been set aside to repair the underlying pipes and to replace the road.

Head of the Ministry’s Work Services Group, Geoffrey Vaughn, had reported in the media that the project should take about two to three months to complete. He had said that besides replacing the pipes, after getting under the road, there might be further damage than initially estimated. This would need to be addressed and more pipes would have to be changed.

While the work is being completed, the Carifesta Avenue, Rupert Craig Highway and Vlissengen Road junction will be closed. Traffic travelling west along the Kitty Public Road would then be diverted to Queen Street and exit on David Street.

The Kitty Pump station is a critical infrastructure to drain water out of the city. When Kaieteur News visited the area on Friday around 13:30hrs, water was being pumped through the underground pipes into the Atlantic Ocean.

Heavy rainfall which began early Thursday morning had caused a number of areas in Georgetown to be flooded and the water level to rise in drainage canals and trenches. Some residents of South Ruimveldt even woke up on Republic Day to find their homes inundated by floodwaters.

It was reported that the Georgetown Mayor and City Council was awaiting funds from the Ministry to begin repairs on the site. However, this was clarified by Rahaman who said that the works will be completed utilising funds catered for in the Ministry’s 2017 budget. Provisions for miscellaneous roads and urban roads and drainage were estimated to the tune of $1.1B and $1.05B respectively.