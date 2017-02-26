All set for BVA beach volleyball competition today

All is set for the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) one day beach volleyball competition today at the popular No.63 beach.

The competition has so far attracted over 40 teams with all of the top clubs, both east and West Berbice, slated to take part.

Teams are expected from as far as Orealla/Sipartua up the Corentyne River to, Upper, Central and Lower Corentyne, New Amsterdam/Canje and West Berbice.

The day’s action is expected to see play in the senior males, females and junior males category.

The top teams in each category along with outstanding individual players will be presented with incentives included cash, trophies and other memorabilia. Over 30 pairs are expected and the first ball is expected to be served at 09:00 hrs.

The Coordinator is BVA president Levi Nedd. (Samuel Whyte)