All of Sophia get potable water

…as President, commissions distribution system

After years of agonizing water woes, every nook and cranny of Sophia, Greater Georgetown is now receiving potable water. This was made possible due to the rehabilitation of broken distribution lines as well as the installation

President David Granger raises his hands in relief, after cutting the ribbon to the long awaited water distribution system.

of a Water Production and Distribution System, which was commissioned Friday by President David Granger. The system was set up at the cost of $44M.
The Head of State, during a simple ceremony held on the newly constructed Highway at Double Corner, between ‘C’ and ‘D’ Fields, said that the people of Sophia have suffered for far too long, and that it was time they are able to access basic amenities, hassle-free.
Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, recalled the 90’s when a water treatment plant was commissioned in Sophia. But despite this, the people of that community were only receiving five percent of the water from that well.
Addressing the gathering, President Granger advised residents to keep their heads held high, and not view Sophia as a slum or squatter settlement, but a developing community.
Throughout this year, the GWI Head said that the company, in partnership with the Ministry of Communities, is looking to ensure equitable access to water by persons living in all parts of the country.

