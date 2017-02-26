Ali, Downey donate Lawnmower to Good Success SC

Overseas based Guyanese Faiyaz Alli and Patsy Downey a member of the PPP UK branch recently donated a Lawnmower to the Good Success Sports Club in Wakenaam. The machine which will be used to cut the outfield of the

ground (Wakenaam Community Centre ground) at Good Success was shipped to Guyana from the UK.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport via email, Ali who hails from Parika, East Bank Essequibo said he was impressed with the attitude of members of the club and they will continue to be supportive. “The guys at Good Success SC showed the determination to get things done, from what was a pasture they have transformed it into one of the top cricket facilities in the county. They are role models for the whole of Guyana to follow and we are happy to lend support,” he added.

Secretary of the club Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to Ali, Downey, Fiona and Neel Patel, former member of the club Ashtaq Mohamed who now resides in Toronto, Mohamed Yamin (Everest Freighting), Shridat Naraine (PAS Cargo USA), Desmond Mohamed (Chairman of Enmore Community Centre), Anil Persaud, Rafeena Ali and the Guyana Cricket Board.

Mohamed said that with the donation of the Lawnmower cutting of the ground is now as easy task adding that cricket can now be played on a more regular basis.

Meanwhile, the Good Success SC senior team have qualified for the semi finals of the ongoing Wakenaam Cricket Committee Farmers Cup and Mohamed expressed confidence of the side going all the way. (Zaheer Mohamed)