2011 assault on Mark Benschop…Court hears how Kwame McCoy, others damaged vehicle

Social activist Mark Benschop was fearful for his life after he was allegedly attacked by

Kwame McCoy and one of his workers, on March 5, 2011. This was revealed to City Magistrate Annette Singh during a SKYPE video call testimony by Benschop, who is residing in the United States of America.

Early last year, McCoy, a former PPP Liaison Officer, was slapped with three charges in relation to an alleged attack on the social activist.

The first charge against McCoy alleges that on March 5, 2011 at Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, he damaged a motor vehicle belonging to Benschop.

It is further alleged that on March 5, 2011 at the same location, he stole an Acer laptop valued $120,000 property of Benschop. And the final charge alleges that on the same day at the said location McCoy unlawfully assaulted the social activist.

McCoy, who is being represented by Attorney Euclin Gomes, has been released on a total of $275,000 bail.

During his testimony yesterday, Benschop told the court that on the day in question, he and two individuals went into the area to carry out a probe on huge house being built with a swimming pool. The property was allegedly owned by an individual working at the then Office of the President.

Benschop said that he held an audience with the men carrying out works on the building during which he inquired about the owner for the property.

According to the witness, he was recording the conversation on camera, since the workers were very cooperative. About 10 minutes into the conversation, he recounted seeing a burgundy-coloured vehicle stopping in front the property. He said that McCoy exited the vehicle, approached him and attempted to grab the camera from his hand.

He further said that McCoy was unable to relieve him of the device and subsequently held onto his shirt, during which one of the workers commanded “kill him!” Benchop related that he and McCoy, who is a licensed firearm holder, ended up in a scuffle but he managed to maintain possession of the camera.

The witness added that his shirt was ripped and in his bid to escape he ran through a yard opposite the property allegedly owned by McCoy.

“Based on what I saw and heard, my life was threatened, so I scaled a fence and sought refuge.”

Benschop told the court that he was picked up by a trucker and transported to a nearby taxi service base, where he boarded a car and headed for Georgetown.

On his way to the city, the witness said he phoned Kaieteur News, Stabroek News, Julia Johnson, Frederick Kissoon and Prime News to inform them of what had transpired.

The social activist added that he later returned to the scene of the attack to uplift his vehicle worth approximately $4M and observed that it was vandalized. He disclosed that the windscreens were shattered and his laptop and a few documents were missing. According to the witnesses, he pleaded with police ranks to search the home of McCoy, but they were reluctant to do so.

He said that Jason Abdulla and others whom he presumed were associates of McCoy were also present at the scene. Further on in his testimony, the witness stated that he was taken to the Diamond Police Station, where he gave a statement which resulted in McCoy being arrested.

He further stated that he was taken to the Diamond Hospital for a medical and later referred to the Brickdam Police Station.

McCoy who was present in court was seen murmuring when Benchop provided answers to suggestions put forward by his lawyer, during cross examination.

According to reports, the incident allegedly occurred outside McCoy’s home while Benschop was attempting to take photographs of the residence. It was reported that at the time of the attack Benschop was running an online radio and a website. He was investigating reports that McCoy was building a house worth $100M.

Benschop had alleged that while he was taking the photographs, McCoy and two other individuals assaulted him. He said that the defendant (McCoy) was one of the individuals who smashed his vehicle window and made off with his computer and other valuables from the vehicle.

In an invited comment, Benschop had told Kaieteur News that it appears he will be getting justice now that the matter has come up (in court). He had said that it is not about any sort of political victimization or witch hunting.

“…Nobody wants to victimize him (McCoy); he has victimized so many people in Guyana”, Benschop added.

Reflecting on the incident that occurred five years ago, Benschop recalled, “McCoy and his henchmen damaged my vehicle; they assaulted me and they stole items from my vehicle.”

The activist stated that police back then had refused to do their jobs because of political intimidation from the then Office of the President.

Benschop had made appeals in 2016 for investigations to be reopened into his claims that McCoy and associates had assaulted him and vandalized his vehicle.

Police were however unable to locate the file and took new statements.

This trial continues on March 2.