West Side softball cricket underway

Feb 25, 2017

As part of their plans to revive the sport on the West Demerara, The West Side softball cricket committee in collaboration with Omesh Pharbu have organised a 10/10 tournament which commenced on February 19.
The competition will last for one month and the Leonora Primary School ground will host all the matches. The winning team will take home a trophy and $80,000 and the runner up a trophy and $40,000. The best batsman, bowler and MVP will also be rewarded.
For more information teams can contact Prem Persaud on 641-1173.

