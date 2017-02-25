West Side softball cricket underway

Latest update February 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
As part of their plans to revive the sport on the West Demerara, The West Side softball cricket committee in collaboration with Omesh Pharbu have organised a 10/10 tournament which commenced on February 19.
The competition will last for one month and the Leonora Primary School ground will host all the matches. The winning team will take home a trophy and $80,000 and the runner up a trophy and $40,000. The best batsman, bowler and MVP will also be rewarded.
For more information teams can contact Prem Persaud on 641-1173.
