Three illegal mining operations ordered shut

Feb 25, 2017

A visit to the Region Nine communities of Karasabai and Yurong Paru, and Monkey

Three of the mining operations shut down recently by authorities.

Mountain in Region Eight from last Monday to Wednesday, by a team comprising Ministry of Natural Resources, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency. The visit resulted in the shutting down of three illegal mining operations.
According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the visit resulted from a directive issued by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, following a letter written to him by Bryan Allicock, Region Nine Chairman in early February.
The letter raised the issue of alleged illegal mining activities which were suspected to be the cause of water pollution.
The team, which was led by the Compliance Division of the Ministry of Natural Resources and included environmental officers from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), found that the turbidity levels in the Echilibar River exceeded 30 ntu (Nephelometric Turbidity Unit), the recommended limit in the mining regulations. It was also determined by the officers on the ground that the turbidity levels were as a result of illegal mining operations.
“It was found that those operations were ongoing without the requisite permission from the GGMC. It was determined too that the persons working the operations were doing so after receiving verbal permission from a ranger employed by the claimholder – a violation of the GGMC’s regulations,” the ministry said in its statement yesterday.
As a result, the GGMC issued Cease Work Orders to two operations in one location on the left bank of the Echilibar River and to one other operation farther inland.
“The mining activities were all taking place in the drainage basin of the Echilibar River, which discharges into the Ireng River that borders Brazil.”
According to the ministry, there has been information which suggests that many claim-holders are granting small miners verbal permission to work their claims without seeking the prior approval of the GGMC.
“The Ministry and the GGMC will be taking strong action against such persons – many of whom are prominent miners.”

