Police Lance Corporal dies in Vigilance accident

Feb 25, 2017

A 25-year-old Police Special Lance Corporal died hours after he was involved in an accident around 03:15 hrs yesterday on the Vigilance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road.
Ashwell Jackman of ‘B’ Field Sophia died while receiving treatment in the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)’s Intensive Care Unit.
According to information, Jackman who was the lone occupant of a police vehicle, PTT 8504 reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a utility pole and a fence on the southern side of the road.
He was rushed to the GPHC in an unconscious state and subsequently died while receiving treatment.
Jackman, who joined the Force in 2014, was stationed at the Brickdam Police Station and was attached to the Mess Hall.

