Mix Up claim Strikers Sports bar dominoes title

Feb 25, 2017

Mix Up chalked up 81 games to win the Strikers Sports bar dominoes title on Sunday night in Meadow Brook. Rage placed second on 65 games while Impressers finished third on 64.
Rawle Peters and Clarence Whitehead led the scoring for the winners with 16 and 15 games respectively, while Mark Welch got 15 and Lionel Gittens 14 for the runner up side. Lavern Duguid and Yonette Christmas scored 15 apiece for Impressers.
Mix Up won the semi final encounter with 74 games, ahead of Impressers on 72 and Killers 56. Rawle Peters made 16 and Mark Wiltshire got 14 for Mix Up, Christmas and Neibert Hales marked 15 each for Impressers.
Meanwhile, the Annual General Meeting and elections of the Georgetown Dominoes Association will be held on Sunday at Gaulding Place at 15:00hrs.

