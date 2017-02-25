Latest update February 25th, 2017 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Minister Bulkan pays tribute to indentured servants

Feb 25, 2017 News 0

– at flag raising ceremony in Region Nine

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, paid homage to indentured servants as he joined

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan; Regional Chairman, Region Nine, Bryan Allicock; and Lethem Mayor, Carlton Beckles, enjoy the cultural presentations at the flag raising ceremony.

Region Nine residents in celebrating the country’s 47th Republic Anniversary in Lethem on Wednesday evening.
Minister Bulkan told Region Nine residents that this year’s Republic achievement is a defining moment.
“We celebrate because this year marks exactly 100 years since the end of the cruel system of Indian indentureship, a system that brought persons from their homeland to these shores,” Minister Bulkan said in a government statement.
The Minister also commended the community for demonstrating the country’s unity and diversity through the many presentations and huge crowd turn out for the flag raising ceremony. “Our education system here in the Rupununi is helping to develop and nurture the creativity and the talent of our young people,” the Minister said in praise of the night’s celebrations.
Minister Bulkan reminded residents that the government remains “committed to democratic governance and the rule of law.”
Meanwhile, Mayor of Lethem, Carlton Beckles, noted that the observation of the country’s

One of the many performances.

Republic anniversary provides a chance for the country to unite. He also commended the government for taking steps to facilitate each region changing its name.
“As a Republic you’re now moving to have your regional identity,” Beckles told the residents.
Regional Chairman Brian Allicock urged residents to look to this year’s theme, “to appreciate each other and the liberty that our forefathers fought for and we’re enjoying today.”
February 23, Republic Day or Mashramani was celebrated under the theme, “Celebration with Liberty, Dignity and Greater Unity”. Guyana became a Republic on February 23, 1970.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships …Guyana to face Antigua in first playoff match; Guadeloupe stun Canada for final 8 spot

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships …Guyana to face Antigua in...

Feb 24, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club. After...
Read More
Endurance Rental Cup…Gizmos and Gadgets/iRide, Monster Energy teams dominate

Endurance Rental Cup…Gizmos and...

Feb 24, 2017

Barbados cricket Museum turns 10, Government helps funding

Barbados cricket Museum turns 10, Government...

Feb 24, 2017

Berbice female cricket strong because of RHTY&SC, Metro Investment – Campbelle

Berbice female cricket strong because of...

Feb 24, 2017

Carmel Secondary overcome East Ruimveldt Secondary by 10 wkts

Carmel Secondary overcome East Ruimveldt...

Feb 24, 2017

Colts top GABA Division I, U-23 ‘League of Champions’

Colts top GABA Division I, U-23 ‘League of...

Feb 24, 2017

Sparta Boss win New Era Clash of Champions at MSC Hard court

Sparta Boss win New Era Clash of Champions at MSC...

Feb 24, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch