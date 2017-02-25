Milo Schools Football resumes today and tomorrow

Latest update February 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
Play in the Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition resumes today and tomorrow with matches scheduled to be played, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
The fixtures for the weekend are seen below:
11:00 hrs St Rose’s Secondary v/s St .Winefride Secondary
12:30 hrs Bishop’s High School v/s Houston Secondary
14:00 hrs North Ruimveldt Secondary v/s Freeburg Secondary
2/26/2017
11:00 hrs Kingston Secondary v/s St. Mary’s
12:30 hrs Tucville secondary v/s Charlestown Secondary
14:00 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s East Riumveldt Secondary
15:30 hrs Morgan Learning Centre v/s St John’s College
