Milo Schools Football resumes today and tomorrow

Play in the Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition resumes today and tomorrow with matches scheduled to be played, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The fixtures for the weekend are seen below:

11:00 hrs St Rose’s Secondary v/s St .Winefride Secondary

12:30 hrs Bishop’s High School v/s Houston Secondary

14:00 hrs North Ruimveldt Secondary v/s Freeburg Secondary

2/26/2017

11:00 hrs Kingston Secondary v/s St. Mary’s

12:30 hrs Tucville secondary v/s Charlestown Secondary

14:00 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s East Riumveldt Secondary

15:30 hrs Morgan Learning Centre v/s St John’s College