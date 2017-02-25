Mason accused of killing homeless man

A 29-year-old man who allegedly killed a homeless man when he prevented him and two other bandits from carrying out a robbery at Blue Martini, in Newton, Georgetown was yesterday remanded to prison on a murder charge.

Shawn Harris, also known as ‘Shawny’ of Lot 131 Pike Street, Kitty Georgetown was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on February 5, at Owen Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he murdered Sunil Singh.

Based on reports, on the day in question around 02:45hrs, a police patrol went to the club to enforce the 02:00hrs curfew.

Shortly after, Singh, 41, reportedly observed Harris and two other men acting suspiciously outside the night club and alerted Charles Valenzuela – a bartender at the night club, who refused the suspected bandits entry by telling them the club was closed.

An argument ensued between the men, during which the bartender was stabbed.

Singh intervened and was struck to the head. An injured Singh then ran north into Owen Street, Kitty, a short distance away from the club and was pursued by the suspect, who caught up with him and stabbed him several times.

A resident of Owen Street said that Singh collapsed in front of a house in the area and was transported to the hospital by public-spirited citizens. He reportedly did odd-jobs around the area.

Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones indicated that the case file is still incomplete.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan adjourned the matter until March 20, for reports.