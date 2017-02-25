Mash in Region Two

Region Two took to the streets with colour, art, music and unity as they celebrated Republic

Day 2017. Though it has been 47 years since Guyana became a republic, these proud patriotic Guyanese celebrated this national holiday as if it was February 23, 1970.

Despite threatening weather conditions participants were determined to get in the party vibes whether rain or sun. Spectators gave their full support to the parade. They flocked the road shoulders to gaze onto this magnificent scene.