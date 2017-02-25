Man, 40, killed in La Grange accident

An Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man died around 22:40 hrs on Thursday after a speeding car hit him on the La Grange, West Bank Demerara Public Road.

The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Roopesh Ramoutar of Houston, EBD.

According to information, Ramotar, parked his motor car PMM 8153 on the said road and was standing alongside it when another vehicle proceeding north along the western side of the road, collided with the 40-year-old man.

Kaieteur News was informed that the driver of motorcar, PTT 755 was driving at a fast rate when he lost control of the vehicle.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver who struck and killed Ramoutar and it was revealed that he was above the legal limit in terms of blood alcohol level.

He is in police custody.