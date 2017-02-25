Latest update February 25th, 2017 12:05 AM

Is it Cuming or Cummings Street?

Feb 25, 2017 Letters

Dear Editor,
THOMAS CUMING was the owner of Plantation La Bourgade lying between Church and Lamaha Streets. During the last years of the 18th century he laid out the front lands with residential lots which he sold to various persons and the transports could have been seen in the Deeds Registry with the name Thomas Cuming. There is no historical doubt that the name has only one ‘M’ and no ‘S.’
How did Guyana come about naming the street, Cummings and not Cuming Street? Streets were named after Cowan, Carmichael, Thomas, Albert etc. and no letters were added to these names. Is there anyone with the historical knowledge of street naming in Guyana who would be willing to explain why it is not Cuming Street?
T. Pemberton

