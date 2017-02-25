Is it Cuming or Cummings Street?

Latest update February 25th, 2017 12:05 AM
Dear Editor,
THOMAS CUMING was the owner of Plantation La Bourgade lying between Church and Lamaha Streets. During the last years of the 18th century he laid out the front lands with residential lots which he sold to various persons and the transports could have been seen in the Deeds Registry with the name Thomas Cuming. There is no historical doubt that the name has only one ‘M’ and no ‘S.’
How did Guyana come about naming the street, Cummings and not Cuming Street? Streets were named after Cowan, Carmichael, Thomas, Albert etc. and no letters were added to these names. Is there anyone with the historical knowledge of street naming in Guyana who would be willing to explain why it is not Cuming Street?
T. Pemberton
Feb 24, 2017By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club. After...
Feb 24, 2017
Feb 24, 2017
Feb 24, 2017
Feb 24, 2017
Feb 24, 2017
Feb 24, 2017
It is my opinion that the Mayor of Georgetown and the Town Clerk are either disrespectful of the President of the Republic... more
The job situation just got worse. The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company is reported to be in the process of laying... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017, at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more