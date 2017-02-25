Latest update February 25th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Inclement weather forces rescheduling of Limacol semis to tomorrow

Feb 25, 2017 Sports 0

Football fans are being advised that due to the inclement weather, the semi-finals of this year’s Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Competition which was scheduled to be played last evening at the GFC ground will now be played tomorrow, at the same venue.
The fixtures are seen below:
19:00 hrs Winners Connection vs Police
21:00 hrs Santos vs Western Tigers

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships …Haynes and Wilson combo set up 6-4 win for Guyana over Antigua

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships …Haynes and Wilson combo...

Feb 25, 2017

Photos and story by Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and...
Read More
ESPNcricinfo Awards 2016…West Indies world champions win T20 awards

ESPNcricinfo Awards 2016…West Indies world...

Feb 25, 2017

Inclement weather forces rescheduling of Limacol semis to tomorrow

Inclement weather forces rescheduling of Limacol...

Feb 25, 2017

Mix Up claim Strikers Sports bar dominoes title

Mix Up claim Strikers Sports bar dominoes title

Feb 25, 2017

Milo Schools Football resumes today and tomorrow

Milo Schools Football resumes today and tomorrow

Feb 25, 2017

Guyanese cricketers excel at World Blind T20 championship in India

Guyanese cricketers excel at World Blind T20...

Feb 25, 2017

Bartica Regatta racing champion promises stiffer competition this year

Bartica Regatta racing champion promises stiffer...

Feb 25, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch