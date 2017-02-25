Inclement weather forces rescheduling of Limacol semis to tomorrow

Football fans are being advised that due to the inclement weather, the semi-finals of this year’s Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Competition which was scheduled to be played last evening at the GFC ground will now be played tomorrow, at the same venue.

The fixtures are seen below:

19:00 hrs Winners Connection vs Police

21:00 hrs Santos vs Western Tigers