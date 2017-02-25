Latest update February 25th, 2017 12:05 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GuySuCo is getting personal in its responses to its critics

Feb 25, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor, 
I refer to GuySuCo’s response in KN edition of Feb. 20th, 2017- “This man writes on GuySuCo from a position of ignorance”. In this response, the Corporation seems to have two main peeves, that is, (1) an invitation to meet with me and (2) my expressions in the print media.
To answer peeve #1, I invite Ms. Thomas to re-read my letter published in KN, Feb. 7th, 2017 where I said it will be “useless” to meet. In relation to peeve #2, it is obvious that the Corporation has enormous pain when the nation receives factual information and once again it resorts to an accusation of my letters misleading readers.
Again, I invite Ms. Thomas to re-read my letter published in KN, Feb. 5th, 2017 where I posited that “In typical style, the Corporation was patently dismissive without providing an iota of evidence/detail in support of its defense.”
Editor, I have presented and will continue to present this nation with information and analysis on the industry regardless how painful the truth will be to GuySuCo’s top brass.
The Corporation in each of its responses thus far has not provided the Guyanese public with a single drop of evidence or proof to debunk or disprove details presented and has cleverly dodged all my queries. The only rebuttals coming from the Corporation is that, letters are “misleading”, “poisonous” and the newest adjective “ignorance”.
In deflecting from truth and real issues, the Corporation has resorted to cast blame on a person rather than answer to issues. It is quite unfortunate that a Corporation has descended into the mode of personal attacks. It is proof of professional degeneration. The fact is, a large number of executives and senior managers at various levels in GuySuCo’s current management structure are against the bad policy prescription being rolled-out but they cannot voice non-support or they risk their jobs. The IMC lead by a self-opinionated, CEO, manages GuySuCo in unfortunate ways.
Sookram Persaud

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships …Guyana to face Antigua in first playoff match; Guadeloupe stun Canada for final 8 spot

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships …Guyana to face Antigua in...

Feb 24, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club. After...
Read More
Endurance Rental Cup…Gizmos and Gadgets/iRide, Monster Energy teams dominate

Endurance Rental Cup…Gizmos and...

Feb 24, 2017

Barbados cricket Museum turns 10, Government helps funding

Barbados cricket Museum turns 10, Government...

Feb 24, 2017

Berbice female cricket strong because of RHTY&SC, Metro Investment – Campbelle

Berbice female cricket strong because of...

Feb 24, 2017

Carmel Secondary overcome East Ruimveldt Secondary by 10 wkts

Carmel Secondary overcome East Ruimveldt...

Feb 24, 2017

Colts top GABA Division I, U-23 ‘League of Champions’

Colts top GABA Division I, U-23 ‘League of...

Feb 24, 2017

Sparta Boss win New Era Clash of Champions at MSC Hard court

Sparta Boss win New Era Clash of Champions at MSC...

Feb 24, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch