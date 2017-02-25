GuySuCo is getting personal in its responses to its critics

Latest update February 25th, 2017 12:05 AM
Dear Editor,
I refer to GuySuCo’s response in KN edition of Feb. 20th, 2017- “This man writes on GuySuCo from a position of ignorance”. In this response, the Corporation seems to have two main peeves, that is, (1) an invitation to meet with me and (2) my expressions in the print media.
To answer peeve #1, I invite Ms. Thomas to re-read my letter published in KN, Feb. 7th, 2017 where I said it will be “useless” to meet. In relation to peeve #2, it is obvious that the Corporation has enormous pain when the nation receives factual information and once again it resorts to an accusation of my letters misleading readers.
Again, I invite Ms. Thomas to re-read my letter published in KN, Feb. 5th, 2017 where I posited that “In typical style, the Corporation was patently dismissive without providing an iota of evidence/detail in support of its defense.”
Editor, I have presented and will continue to present this nation with information and analysis on the industry regardless how painful the truth will be to GuySuCo’s top brass.
The Corporation in each of its responses thus far has not provided the Guyanese public with a single drop of evidence or proof to debunk or disprove details presented and has cleverly dodged all my queries. The only rebuttals coming from the Corporation is that, letters are “misleading”, “poisonous” and the newest adjective “ignorance”.
In deflecting from truth and real issues, the Corporation has resorted to cast blame on a person rather than answer to issues. It is quite unfortunate that a Corporation has descended into the mode of personal attacks. It is proof of professional degeneration. The fact is, a large number of executives and senior managers at various levels in GuySuCo’s current management structure are against the bad policy prescription being rolled-out but they cannot voice non-support or they risk their jobs. The IMC lead by a self-opinionated, CEO, manages GuySuCo in unfortunate ways.
Sookram Persaud
