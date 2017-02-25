GSSF/Archery Guyana in full swing for 2017

The Guyana Sport Shooting Federation / Archery Guyana recently reported on the vibrant Archery activities which have commenced since January, 2017.

Chairman of the Archery Committee, Mr. Nicholas Hing, reported at the Federation’s recently held AGM that both Indoor and Outdoor Archery practice sessions are ongoing on a weekly basis.

The Federation has access to the National Gymnasium on the weekdays and thanked Director of Sport, Mr. Christopher Jones and the National Sports Commission for the collaboration to ensure that these sessions are hosted and the facility is made available to the GSSF for such practice sessions.

For 2017, permission was secured from the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport for the use of the Carifesta Sports Club Ground on Sundays for Outdoor Archery Practice which has started since January. Thanks were extended to the Honourable Minister Nicolette Henry and Deputy Permanent Secretary Steve Ninvalle.

The Federation is now utilizing two additional target stands which were kindly donated by the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs through Mr. Ivan Persaud of the Swimming Association. These target stands are used for Outdoor Archery Practice Sessions.

The GSSF, having gained International recognition and affiliation to the Swiss-based World Archery Federation, is viewed as the recognised body for the sport of Archery in Guyana. This international affiliation was granted and is currently maintained by the GSSF after having fulfilled all the criteria set out by the International Olympic Committee’s governing body for Archery. Additionally, Guyana is now enlisted as active for the Olympic sport within the zone of World Archery Americas, and is officially represented by the Guyana Sport Shooting Federation in this regard.