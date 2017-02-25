GCB/MOE/DMLAS School’s cricket …Demerara semis fixed for Monday & Tuesday

–Chase battle Mahaicony Secondary in feature match

By Sean Devers

The first Demerara semi-final in the GCB/MOE/DELAS National Secondary School’s 30-over cricket

tournament between West Demerara Secondary and St Cuthbert Mission which was set for yesterday at the Meten-Meer-Zorg ground in West Coast Demerara was washed out and will be replayed on Monday at the same venue from 11:00hrs.

The other semi between National defending Champions Chase Academy and host Mahaicony Secondary is scheduled for Tuesday at the Fairfield ground in what is expected to be the feature game, since both teams have players who have done well in the district finals.

The contest should be competitive despite the home team being the underdogs in their own back yard and they will bank heavily on Paul Durga and Omprakash Barrat.

The City champs have in their team National U-17 players Ashmead Nedd and Sachin Singh while Dwayne Dick just missed a century in the Georgetown final against Charlestown Secondary at DCC.

The two County semi-final winners will clash with the winners of Berbice and Essequibo district champions and Chase Academy are favoured to win their contest at Fairfield and advance to play the Berbicians in the national semis.

The Essequibo Champions will play the winner of Monday’s game at Meten-Meer-Zorg before the grand final of the school tournament is set to be played on March 3 at Bourda.

The National Combined Schools 50-over league commences on March 7 with Upper Demerara playing Highway at the Bayroc ground in Linden.

On March 8, West Coast Demerara oppose West Bank Demerara at Meten-Meer-Zorg ground, while on March 9 East Bank Essequibo face-off with Leguan at the Tuschen ground before Wakenaam battle Bartica on March 10 in Wakenaam. On March 16, the Rest of Essequibo come-up against E’bo Coast at the Imam Bacchus ground.

On March 9 a Combined Upper Demerara Highway face East Bank Demerara at Bayroc, while West Demerara clash with Upper Demerara East Bank on March 10 at Meter-Meer-Zorg.

The winner of the E’bo versus Upper Demerara East Bank on March 21 will clash with the winner of G/town Berbice winner in the grand final on March 23 at Bourda.