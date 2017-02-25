Five more forensic audit reports handed over to police

-OLPF, E-Government, NFMU, Gold Board and GPHC

On Wednesday, Jaipaul Sharma, Minister within the Ministry of Finance, met with Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, at his office at Eve Leary to hand over the Final Reports of the Forensic Audits of the One Laptop per Family, E-Government Project, National Frequency Management Unit, Guyana Gold Board and Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The decision to have these documents handed over to the Police Commissioner for investigation was made by Cabinet, a government statement said Wednesday.

Present at the handing over were Minister Sharma, Commissioner (ag) David Ramnarine, Sydney James – Assistant Commissioner of Police and Head of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU).

The audits were ordered by the Coalition Government to determine the health of the various state companies and agencies. The findings have seen the administration to investigate further. A number of persons have been charged.