FIFA promotes GFF development work on social media for first time

Latest update February 25th, 2017 12:55 AM
Georgetown: The world governing body of football, FIFA, has showcased the Guyana
Football Federation’s new, nationwide youth football development programme on its popular social media platforms, sharing images from a GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centre (ATC) youth football session with millions of football fans worldwide.
FIFA’s corporate Twitter account (www.twitter.com/FIFAcom) has 10.3 million followers, while its corporate Facebook account (www.facebook.com/FIFA) has 3.25 million followers. It is the first time a GFF football development programme has been promoted on these platforms.
“We are delighted to have this level of support from FIFA, as it increases public awareness of the progress we are making in football in Guyana,” said GFF President Wayne Forde. “It places Guyana, and its football, in a positive light on the international stage.”
“We also know the value that sponsors place on the power and reach of social media, and we encourage more organisations and people to come on board as we build towards future success.”
The images posted by FIFA show GFF Technical Development Officer Sampson Gilbert and
GFF Youth Development Coach Challus McKinnon leading a group of Under-17 boys through structured training in the first Georgetown Football Association area session on Feb. 17.
On Facebook, FIFA said: “(The) Guyana Football Federation is reforming football in Guyana, and focusing on laying (the) foundations for future success through youth/coach development”.
The GFF-Scotiabank ATC, managed by GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood and an expanded technical development team, form a nationwide network designed to discover and more effectively develop talented boys and girls all over the country.
Feb 25, 2017Photos and story by Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and...
Feb 25, 2017
Feb 25, 2017
Feb 25, 2017
Feb 25, 2017
Feb 25, 2017
Feb 25, 2017
I got the idea of doing this column when I read that President Granger birthed the Chetwynd Learning Centre at his former... more
The job situation just got worse. The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company is reported to be in the process of laying... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017, at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more