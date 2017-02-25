FIFA promotes GFF development work on social media for first time

Georgetown: The world governing body of football, FIFA, has showcased the Guyana

Football Federation’s new, nationwide youth football development programme on its popular social media platforms, sharing images from a GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centre (ATC) youth football session with millions of football fans worldwide.

FIFA’s corporate Twitter account (www.twitter.com/FIFAcom) has 10.3 million followers, while its corporate Facebook account (www.facebook.com/FIFA) has 3.25 million followers. It is the first time a GFF football development programme has been promoted on these platforms.

“We are delighted to have this level of support from FIFA, as it increases public awareness of the progress we are making in football in Guyana,” said GFF President Wayne Forde. “It places Guyana, and its football, in a positive light on the international stage.”

“We also know the value that sponsors place on the power and reach of social media, and we encourage more organisations and people to come on board as we build towards future success.”

The images posted by FIFA show GFF Technical Development Officer Sampson Gilbert and

GFF Youth Development Coach Challus McKinnon leading a group of Under-17 boys through structured training in the first Georgetown Football Association area session on Feb. 17.

On Facebook, FIFA said: “(The) Guyana Football Federation is reforming football in Guyana, and focusing on laying (the) foundations for future success through youth/coach development”.

The GFF-Scotiabank ATC, managed by GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood and an expanded technical development team, form a nationwide network designed to discover and more effectively develop talented boys and girls all over the country.