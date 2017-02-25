Latest update February 25th, 2017 12:20 AM

Exciting three-night Red Square Vodka Fete continues at Providence Stadium

The Red Square Vodka Fete will continue tonight at the Providence Stadium, East Bank Demerara. The fete was previously advertised for the Lusignan Centre Ground but the venue has changed. Organisers of the event,

From left: Artistes, Adesh Samaroo, Terry Gajraj, Sexi Vanessa, host, WR Reaz, Rick Ramoutar and Hunter at yesterday’s briefing.

WestSiderz Entertainment, have assured that all tickets previously purchased will be accepted.
The three-night concert series which began last evening at the Leonora Stadium will be featuring renowned Chutney artistes, Adesh Samaroo, Hunter, Rick Ramoutar, Sexi Vanessa, Steven Ramphal and Guyana’s very own Terry Gajraj.
Patrons will also be treated to performances by the Shakti String Band, Ishara Dance Troupe and Amir Khan.
At a media briefing, yesterday, at the Park Vue Hotel, official host of the event WR Reaz said that at all events, stage, lighting and sound will be provided by Crown Vibes. On the issue of security Reaz said that the promoters are not holding back in ensuring the security of patrons and the artistes. He also stressed that the event is not endorsing drinking and driving by party-goers.
“The company is very meticulous about safety and security, so though we might be talking about vodka, drinking and driving is something that Red Square Vodka or myself will never endorse, get a designated driver.”
Reaz added that besides the presence of the Guyana Police Force, there will be a 40-man team distributed at certain points of each venue. He said that half of that amount will be armed for added protection.
Samaroo commended the promoters for the level of security he has been provided since arriving in the country. “This is one of the safest times I feel I am having in Guyana. I came here so many times. From the airport we were instructed that we will have security with us and we are here and they are here with us making sure we are safe, which never happened.”

