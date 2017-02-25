Did this police rank take a bribe in a fatal accident?

Dear Editor,

A traffic rank at an Essequibo station in Region 2 was relieved of his position instantly after information surfaced that he allegedly collected one hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($150,000.00) to favour a driver whose vehicle was involved in a fatal accident with a motor cyclist.

The rank who has since been assigned to other duties in the district had conducted investigations into the incident. It was revealed that from a report submitted by the rank which was carried in the press, the true facts were not provided and this caused family members to vent their dissatisfaction with senior officials at the Divisional Headquarters in Anna Regina. With the reopening of fresh investigations the rank was found to have liked with the measurements and also that the motor cyclist had slammed into the vehicle resulting in his instant death.

The family members had contended that it was the motor cyclist right of way and the driver did not stop on reaching the main road on his way out from a cross street. They also expressed the belief that the rank deliberately twisted his findings for personal gains. After it was learnt that the lorry driver would be charged for causing death by dangerous driving, the money transaction was exposed.

Ameer Baksh