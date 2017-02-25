Complaint of torture against Sparendam police station

Dear Editor,

This letter was sent to Mr. Seelall Persaud, Commissioner of Police. I am kindly asking Kaieteur News to publish it. The letter follows – Mr. Commissioner, I send this letter to you seeking an objective investigation into the following.

I was pulled in by a police road block at the Better Hope, public road on the night of Saturday 11th February 2017. I was riding my motor cycle #CH 3240. I admit hereby, immediately, that I was under the influence and I tested above the limit. Myself and my motor cycle were taken to the Sparendaam Police Station and handed over to a certain policeman

While I was on the bench, a certain rank told me that this matter can be settled if I told him the right thing. If I do not, then he would put me in the cell where about twelve persons were waiting to sexually assault me. He also was forcing me to sign a document. I did not sign it. I told him that I will go to court and pay my fine, but I am not giving any bribe. Another then came up to me and slapped me saying that “I should ‘expletive’ hear what the man telling me.”

After I refused to hand over any money, this policeman put a black plastic bag over my head and knotted it under my chin and told me he wanted to see how long I would survive. I started to kick up and I shouted with my head in the plastic bag. After about 2 minutes, he removed the plastic bag and asked me if I was ready to say what he wanted to hear. I told him that I was not giving any bribe and that I was prepared to go to court.

I was then put into the cell and placed on bail the next morning. After I posted bail I asked for my belongings. But the policeman went away and came back some two hours later. I had to retain a lawyer before I got my belongings back. I have to attend Sparendaam (Better Hope) Court, which I will do.

Sir, having a plastic bag put over my head and having been slapped by the Police whose names I mentioned above (given but redacted) is to my mind, against the law and not permissible. I am respectfully seeking your intervention and investigation into my complaint and let the chips fall where they may.

Bisnauth Chan