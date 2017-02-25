Carpenter remanded for marijuana

Latest update February 25th, 2017 12:20 AM

A 29-year-old carpenter was yesterday remanded to prison on a narcotic charge.

REMANDED: Quincy Anthony Douglas

The man, Quincy Anthony Douglas of Number 23 Village, West Coast Berbice pleaded not guilty to the allegation which stated that on February 22, at Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, he had 450 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.
An unrepresented Douglas appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates Court. The defendant was instructed to make another court appearance on March 9, at the Sparendaam Magistrates Court.

