Bartica Regatta racing champion promises stiffer competition this year

Popular businessman and undisputed Bartica Regatta Racing Champion Davenarine ‘Dave Scott’ Persaud has promised that he intends to once again be crowned as this year’s champion. Scott made this declaration in an interview,

while noting that he hopes that other racers will up their game thus ensuring that patrons can witness a very competitive event.

Scott, who won his first racing champion title in 2001, said that as he continues to grow, in terms of experience so too is his skills and techniques, declaring that it will take an exceptionally gifted racer to dethrone him. He pointed out that he enjoys every moment of the Bartica Regatta stating that despite the evident flaws and hick-ups experience in the execution of the event both competitors and patrons are generally satisfied with the event.

“We evidently have problems as there are several challenges from both the racers and organizers but at the end of the day the ultimate goal is to ensure that patrons can leave feeling a sense of satisfaction,” he noted.

Scott giving an insight into his very competitive and champion laced career disclosed that a very competitive regatta will help to ensure that the quality and standards of the sport continues to improve. He said he has no fears with enhanced competition as he has no plans of being defeated this year. “Once a champion always a champion and I am determined to come out victorious again this time,” Scott boasted.

He recollected that as a child on his way to school he and his school friends would race in their paddle boats. This, he said helped to shape his racing career as they would paddle the boats with the aim of seeing who can cross the river first. Scott pointed out that he originated from Lanaballi thus the reason for him having to constantly use boats.

Scott pointed out that his constant handling and interaction with boats helped to fuel his passion for the racing part of it. He noted that it was his father who he credits for introducing him into the sport. The well accomplished racing champion said that after moving to Bartica he was encouraged in 1997 to get into his first regatta. He recollected that it was during the staging of Lake Mainstay regatta that saw him making a name for himself.

Scott disclosed that he won the champion title that very year in both Lake Mainstay and Regatta in 2001, noting however, that he had begun his competitive career in 1997. Scott disclosed that in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2006, and 2009 he won the title, however he further revealed that since 2012 he has not lost the champion racer title, noting that he intends to continue the rare feat.

He spoke about his preparations has already started for this year. He stressed that his determination and commitment to the sport is equal.

Commenting on the likelihood of being injured, Scott said that this is a reality but noted that he puts the required systems in place so as to avoid any accidents. “In 2009 I had brought in brand new boat, but that very year I was involved in a accident resulting in me gaining certain injuries which included severe damages to the boat,” he said. However, despite my accident I remained determined to succeed. I returned to the sport as it goes beyond me being passionate and that is why I remain thankful,” Scott said. He revealed that he enjoys competition, thus his determination to continue despite whatever impact and or incidents while competing. Quizzed on what quality can be regarded as his primary reason for success he said that careful planning and preparation is of paramount importance if anyone is going to succeed.

Scott disclosed that because of his unbeatable hunger for success he invested in 2011 in a world class boat and it continues to pay him dividends as each year he continues to hold unto the champion racer title. The businessman noted that as a means of precautionary measure he like a few other racers have opted to stop building boats specifically for the Regatta, thus resulting in them investing heavily in specially made boats which they have acquired from the USA. He pointed out that the Capsule built boats are made specially so as to protect the driver from any major accident or any boat running or crashing into it.

In giving words of advice to young racers who intends to follow in his footsteps, the father of three said, “It’s not a simple sport and most importantly it’s a very expensive sport so my advice is that youths getting into it must be determined and prepared to go all the way.”

“This is not just jumping into a boat and speeding but rather it requires significant and regular training so if you are going to get involve realize that you must be prepared to adhere to all the rules and regulations which importantly is being careful and taking all safety measures,” Scott who is going after his six successive champion title noted.

He added, “Anyone who is determined, discipline and dedicated can go very far in this sport, however, like any other sport you must be prepared to train, train, train while being determined to withstand whatever pressures and challenges that comes your way.” Scott said that one of his greatest enjoyment of the sport comes from the invaluable support and encouragement that his family gives to him, declaring that they (family) play a major part in his continued success. “If my family was not there for me all the way every time, I couldn’t have achieved all of this as it’s there love and support that has helped me into becoming the champion that I am today,” he declared. Regatta 2017 is from April 15-17.