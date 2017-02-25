Another parking meter in de making

When Patsy, Clarkie, Kingy and de Garrett boy went to Mexico people didn’t realize that dem was coming back wid parking meter. When people ask dem why dem go all of dem seh how dem go to observe de parking meter.

Dem seh de trip didn’t cost de council no money and how de parking meter company carry dem but dem ain’t oblige to do nutten or buy anything. Only a fool would fall fuh that and de govt fall fuh it. Everybody know wha happen. A big contract sign wid de parking meter people and Guyana fighting to cancel it. Right now people deh in court lef, right and centre.

A Minister now announce that she going to Poland to observe. She seh she get invite by a housing developer and just like de Patsy Chase and others, de housing company in Poland paying all expense fuh she to see how dem building house there.

She also seh she ain’t got to sign no contract or cut no deal.

Dem boys seh people got to keep dem eye pun she and de Poland trip because she might sign couple contract before she lef Guyana. She might give way de whole housing develop project and if Soulja Bai don’t keep he eye open she might sign away he and de Cabinet house and land.

Dem boys find it funny that people coming all of a sudden to pay all de expense fuh people and carry dem away. Business people don’t operate like that nowhere in de world.

If any stranger buy a ticket fuh you to visit, that stranger got to come from Poland and everybody in Poland is a Pole.

Is either de person representing de company want you fuh something, be it fuh youself or fuh de government money, which is de people’s money.

Talk half and be careful. Another contract like de parking meter, in de making.