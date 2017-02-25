Alleged female mastermind in Tain execution denies involvement

– further extension sought

Investigators in Berbice are digging deep to close off a case that has sent shockwaves through

the ancient county. With the alleged female mastermind in custody (Indera Outar) detectives are forced to seek a further extension to keep the woman in custody after she still remains tight lipped on her alleged involvement in the murder of Leelawattie Mohamed, of 149 Sixth Street, Tain Settlement.

Divisional Commander, Ian Amsterdam, speaking with Kaieteur News confirmed that the file was resent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday with a request of another extension to keep the businesswoman in custody.

He said that she still continues to deny being involved as the mastermind that hired and paid Oliver Permaul, a barber; Andre James, a tattoo artist; Rohan Johnson, a Jamaican; Nazeema Permaul, wife of the barber; and Shabiki Alert Thompson, the girlfriend of the tattoo artist, to execute the 40-year-old Domestic Worker in her home at Tain Settlement.

”We held a confrontation between her and one of the females that was charged for the murder. The file was also sent back today,” Amsterdam said.

The confrontation was held in an effort to crack the woman, it was the hope of the detectives that in doing so would have got her to admit to something. This did not go as planned and she remained quiet about her involvement.

The confrontation was held between her and Nazeema Permaul, the Barber’s wife, Permaul’s wife had reportedly told investigators that the businesswoman had hired and paid them to execute the woman.

Permaul and his wife are said to be the ones who found Johnson (the Jamaican) and his accomplice, James (the tattoo artist) to shoot Mohamed.

The businesswoman turned herself in earlier this week with her attorney but she is yet to admit to the crime, she recently told investigators that she visited a commercial bank and made a withdrawal of $100,000., This money was reportedly paid to one of the women charged for Mohamed’s murder.

Cops also provided information that they are in possession of a surveillance footage showing the businesswoman and the women that were charged at a hotel in New Amsterdam shortly before the murder.

Permaul, his wife, James, his girlfriend and Johnson were all charged for the murder of Leelawattie Mohamed about a week ago, they were remanded to prison until March 4.