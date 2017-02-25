Two charged for robbing business man after trailing him from bank

-number one accused caught with money in pants crotch

Two men who are accused of trailing a business man from a city bank and robbing him were yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrate Courts.

Regan Singh and Mark Prince, both of Albouystown, were jointly charged for armed robbery. They both pleaded not guilty.

The charge read that on February 17 at Lamaha Street Georgetown, Prince in the company of others robbed Herman Bello, of $488,000, and two cellular phones.

According to information, on the day in question Bello, after withdrawing the cash placed it in his shoulder bag along with his two cellular phones, then exited the bank.

The man proceeded to his vehicle which was parked on Lamaha Street. Prince exited a vehicle which was parked in same vicinity and demanded that the man hand over the bag with the cash while pointing a gun to his face.

The business man, fearful for his life, handed over the bag with the cash. Singh who was waiting in a car drove up and Prince entered the vehicle. The victim Bello, then made a report to the Police Station.

With the quick action of the police officers they were able to intercept the vehicle and found the number one accused Prince with $305,000 in his crotch. A cellular phone was also found in the car.

According to the police an identification parade was conducted and the victim was able to positively identified Prince as the person who pointed a gun to his face and took the bag of money from him.

Police Prosecutor Kevin London objected to bail being granted to the two citing the seriousness of the offence and the penalty it attracts.

Bail was refused and they were remanded to prison. The duo will make their next court appearance on March 10 for statements.

Meanwhile in the same courtroom Mark Prince was charged separately for a similar offence. The court heard on January 21 at Blygezight Garden, Georgetown, while being in the company of others he robbed Gobin Sooknanan of $365,000.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to information on the day in question around 08:00 hrs, Sooknanan went to a GBTI Branch at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

After withdrawing the cash Sooknanan went to his vehicle. The man then made a stop at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara where he paid the sum of $90,000 to an individual.

Sooknanan then left and proceeded to his Blygezight home with the remaining cash.

After the business man exited his vehicle he was attacked by Prince who placed a gun to his head and demanded that he hand over the cash to which the business man complied.

Prince after relieving the man of his cash made good his escape in a waiting car.

Police Prosecutor Bharat Mangru objected to bail being granted based on the nature and gravity of the charge.

Bail was refused and the defendant was remanded to prison. He will make his next court appearance on March 10.