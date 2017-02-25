Latest update February 25th, 2017 12:15 AM

AG Williams, Nandlall to meet Monday on GECOM Chairman position

Attorney-General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, is scheduled to meet with

Opposition MP, Anil Nandlall

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Anil Nandlall, on Monday to resolve an impasse which has to do with the interpretation of the constitution to select a new Chair for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).
Williams confirmed, yesterday, that a letter has already been sent inviting Nandlall.
The meeting will commence at 15:00hrs at the Attorney-General Chambers, Carmichael Street, Georgetown. This would be the second meeting.
The first interaction, which was held earlier this month, saw Nandlall and fellow opposition parliamentarian, Priya Manickchand, presenting the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)’s interpretation, along with what they believe to be supporting case law and statutes.
Immediately after that meeting, the Attorney General told media operatives that whilst the Government has already established its position, it will carefully examine the points, which have been put forward by Nandlall to ensure that the interests of the country are protected.
The Opposition delegation had expressed discontent after they claimed that the AG was “unprepared” to put forward his, or the Government’s interpretation.
These last meeting and the upcoming one are in keeping with decisions arrived at between the Government and the opposition.
President Granger, on January 19, last, posited that the most efficient way to ensure legal

Attorney-General, Legal Affairs Minister, Basil Williams

clarification on the requirements for the appointment of a Chairman of GECOM would be for legal representatives of the Opposition and the Government to meet to discuss their interpretations of Article 161 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana.
The article states: “The Chairman of the Elections Commission shall be a person who holds or who has held office as a judge of a court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth, or a court having jurisdictions in appeals from any such court or who is qualified to be appointed as any such judge, or any other fit person…”
The Opposition Leader’s nominees have been deemed “unacceptable” by President Granger because none of them is a judge, retired judge or eligible to be appointed a judge.
Nandlall told Kaieteur News yesterday that he is optimistic, and noted that the issue is one of great concern to Guyana.
The MP said that every effort should be made to have the matter resolved as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, there have been reports of the Commissioners airing their concerns over the current state of affairs at GECOM.
PPP/C Commissioners have lamented that no “proper” meeting has been held since last year. This, they said, is affecting the entity in carrying out its functions especially as it relates to continuous registration.

