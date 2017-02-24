Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trade Unionist, Kenneth Joseph dies

Feb 24, 2017 News 0

Long-serving Trade Unionist, Kenneth Joseph, passed away yesterday at the age of 65.

Kenneth Joseph

He was the General-Secretary of the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE).
Joseph held that position as well as executive member of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) until his passing.
According to his wife, Elizabeth Joseph, her husband passed away some time around 11 AM at a city hospital where he was hospitalised for more than two weeks after suffering a stroke. Joseph is survived by his six children.
His colleague and fellow Trade Unionist, President of the Guyana Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU), Komal Chand, described Joseph as a positive and willing individual.
Chand said that Joseph was steadfast in the fight to ensure an acceptable working environment for Guyanese.
The GAWU official said that the veteran trade unionist originated from the Corentyne, Berbice. He said that he knew Joseph for more than 20 years.
He added that it was a pleasure watching his colleague advance through the ranks to cement his name as one of the greatest trade unionists in Guyana.
“He began working in the bauxite industry and later GuySuCo (Guyana Sugar Corporation) attached to the Albion Estate. When the position opened up at NAACIE, he became president first, then General Secretary,” Chand said.
Joseph was also a former machinist at the Berbice Mining Enterprise and a shop steward.
“This is a great loss. Kenneth not only supported sugar workers, he supported workers in general. He would even work with other unions that were not members of FITUG. He was always willing to take part in any action that would advance the interest of workers. He made a positive contribution. He will be missed.” Chand said.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships …Guyana to face Antigua in first playoff match; Guadeloupe stun Canada for final 8 spot

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships …Guyana to face Antigua in...

Feb 24, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club. After...
Read More
Endurance Rental Cup…Gizmos and Gadgets/iRide, Monster Energy teams dominate

Endurance Rental Cup…Gizmos and...

Feb 24, 2017

Barbados cricket Museum turns 10, Government helps funding

Barbados cricket Museum turns 10, Government...

Feb 24, 2017

Berbice female cricket strong because of RHTY&SC, Metro Investment – Campbelle

Berbice female cricket strong because of...

Feb 24, 2017

Carmel Secondary overcome East Ruimveldt Secondary by 10 wkts

Carmel Secondary overcome East Ruimveldt...

Feb 24, 2017

Colts top GABA Division I, U-23 ‘League of Champions’

Colts top GABA Division I, U-23 ‘League of...

Feb 24, 2017

Sparta Boss win New Era Clash of Champions at MSC Hard court

Sparta Boss win New Era Clash of Champions at MSC...

Feb 24, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch