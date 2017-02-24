Trade Unionist, Kenneth Joseph dies

Long-serving Trade Unionist, Kenneth Joseph, passed away yesterday at the age of 65.

He was the General-Secretary of the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE).

Joseph held that position as well as executive member of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) until his passing.

According to his wife, Elizabeth Joseph, her husband passed away some time around 11 AM at a city hospital where he was hospitalised for more than two weeks after suffering a stroke. Joseph is survived by his six children.

His colleague and fellow Trade Unionist, President of the Guyana Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU), Komal Chand, described Joseph as a positive and willing individual.

Chand said that Joseph was steadfast in the fight to ensure an acceptable working environment for Guyanese.

The GAWU official said that the veteran trade unionist originated from the Corentyne, Berbice. He said that he knew Joseph for more than 20 years.

He added that it was a pleasure watching his colleague advance through the ranks to cement his name as one of the greatest trade unionists in Guyana.

“He began working in the bauxite industry and later GuySuCo (Guyana Sugar Corporation) attached to the Albion Estate. When the position opened up at NAACIE, he became president first, then General Secretary,” Chand said.

Joseph was also a former machinist at the Berbice Mining Enterprise and a shop steward.

“This is a great loss. Kenneth not only supported sugar workers, he supported workers in general. He would even work with other unions that were not members of FITUG. He was always willing to take part in any action that would advance the interest of workers. He made a positive contribution. He will be missed.” Chand said.