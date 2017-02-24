The PPP must be prosecuted for crimes during its reign

Dear Editor,

Since this APNU/AFC Government seems not to have the guts to do it, the Justice Reform and Democracy Party (JRDP) is considering filing, private criminal charges against ex-Ministers of the former PPP Government and their known death squad comrades. JRDP is in possession of court transcripts from the Brooklyn federal court, which details step-by-step accounts of activities which led up to murders and attempted murders in Guyana. It is public information for all to see, if one is willing to request it from the public information office in Brooklyn. Language in the transcripts establishes elements which constitutes intent to commit murder and name names. Also the actus reus, the Latin term used to describe a criminal act and the mental intent to do the crime. The information will also establish (mens rea) the intention or knowledge of wrongdoing that constitutes part of a crime, as opposed to the action or conduct of the accused.

The Justice Reform and Democracy feels confident justice will be served. If we have to, we will seek help in getting international warrants to secure the person or persons living abroad who were involved. We understand everyone is innocent until proven guilty; however we are standing by our accusations. Further, we understand that this type of case was never tried in the local courts of Guyana, it will be new to our legal practitioners.

The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (CPPCG) was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 9 December 1948 as General Assembly Resolution 260. The convention entered into force on 12 January 1951.The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide was adopted by the U.N. General Assembly on December 9, 1948. Article I. The Contracting Parties confirm that genocide, whether committed in time of peace or in time of war, is a crime under international law which they undertake to prevent and punish.

This section of the United Nations charter, tells me, I have legal standing and there is international precedent to move forward with this private criminal action. This crime committed by the PPP executives who will be named, must never be allowed to happen again in our country. NO group of people must be allowed to kill off groups of people. Our political leaders in the APNU/AFC government seem not to have the political back bone to call a spade a spade. I have absolutely no argument, with the regular members of the People’s Progressive Party and their groups around the country, however, I have a burning passion to bring some in the PPP leadership to justice. Not because of race, or political affiliation, but because of the acts they brutally committed on others while they held political office.

Court documents will show intent, behind most of the killings or disappearances of the more than four hundred Guyanese nationals. Evidence will also show, people plotted and others acted on their plans. Metaphorically speaking the PPP Executives had an axe to grind when they came to office in 1992. Walter Rodney was one man. A commission of enquiry was assembled to look into his death. It stands to reason, if we held a COI into the death of one man, we should have an investigation into the deaths of over four hundred people who were killed or went missing. Someone or some people must be brought to justice; this is not South Africa in the 70’s and 80’s. This is Guyana.

JUSTICE REFORM and DEMOCRACY IS DEMANDING ANSWERS. In or out of government, we will open this can of worms. There are families out there who need answers. In 2014, I approached a high powered attorney from the AFC, and asked him to file private criminal charges on behalf of Justice Reform and Democracy, against the then PPP government. The High Powered Attorney said these exact words to me at his Georgetown office “ MAN, THIS WOULD CAUSE A SENSATION IN THE NEWS, YU PARTY GON LOOK GOOD, BUT YOU ENT GON WIN”. He refused to take my case

No Attorney in Guyana was willing to take on the PPP Government; they were all scared stiff. The PPP did not only steal from the State treasury in massive amounts, they, intimidated lawyers. It is time for Guyana heal as a nation, this healing can only take place when the dividers of our people are stopped and political killers are brought to justice. It is unbelievable that the Granger Government won’t fight for the people who elected them to office and bring closure to open wounds.

The President once expressed that torture in any part of the world is a crime. President Granger said these words on February 13, 2015; “After May 12, I suspect I will be in a position to correct the error… I intend to pursue the law. I will not be in any position of authority and promote the crime of torture,” Since taking office, the President seems to have moved away from this position. Families of the dead or missing are encouraged to contact us at our office.

Michael Ryan, MS-JD

General Secretary

Justice Reform and Democracy