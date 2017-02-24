Sparta Boss win New Era Clash of Champions at MSC Hard court

Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

The New Entertainment/Eyefull Entertainment, Stag Beer Futsal Clash of the Champions

The winning Sparta Boss team share the moment with the organisers following the conclusion of the final.

at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard court saw Sparta Boss defeating Dave and Celena’s Hustlers 13-12 in a close contest to win the two-game grand finale 2-0.
The last leg of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) approved event was played at the Linden venue after the first was contested in Georgetown. Sparta led by hat-tricks from Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson and Devon ‘The Tormentor’ Millington, brushed aside the Hustlers challenge 12-7 in the first outing.
The pair was key in the last victory despite a tenacious battle from the Hustlers.
In other action Town bus defeated Town cars 8-2. The Silver Bullets and Good Fellas game did not come off.

