Sparta Boss win New Era Clash of Champions at MSC Hard court

Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:55 AM
The New Entertainment/Eyefull Entertainment, Stag Beer Futsal Clash of the Champions
at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard court saw Sparta Boss defeating Dave and Celena’s Hustlers 13-12 in a close contest to win the two-game grand finale 2-0.
The last leg of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) approved event was played at the Linden venue after the first was contested in Georgetown. Sparta led by hat-tricks from Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson and Devon ‘The Tormentor’ Millington, brushed aside the Hustlers challenge 12-7 in the first outing.
The pair was key in the last victory despite a tenacious battle from the Hustlers.
In other action Town bus defeated Town cars 8-2. The Silver Bullets and Good Fellas game did not come off.
