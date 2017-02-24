“Social cohesion needs to be promoted in Region Two”… Minister Norton

Dr. George Norton, made his first visit as the Minister of Social Cohesion, to the Essequibo Coast on Wednesday; he featured at a public meeting at the Cotton Field Secondary School in which the public problems and

opinions were addressed.

Minister Norton’s main goal was to impart the importance of a cohesive Guyana within the hearts and minds of the public.

“Social cohesion needs to be promoted throughout Guyana,” Minister Norton said. He also reminded his audience that “it was cohesion that bought Guyana its independence. The government that stands before you stands as a result of cohesiveness.”

He said that the very motto of the country is one that promotes cohesion. Norton added that there seems to be a major problem connecting with youths.

“Adults have been abandoning young people.”

The minister also noted that “youths are our immediate resource. Adults should assess the situation, find the problem and fix it. Teachers can only provide a certain amount of guidance for youths since they only spend five out of 24 hours with them. Adults on the other hand spend about 15 hours with their children.”

Minister Norton also emphasized that parents should spend more time involved in their child’s daily activities.

“If parents have a full update on what their kids are involved in, they could prevent things from happening before they scar a child for life.”

The meeting advised that the ministry should deploy counsellors to various schools in an effort to reach out to youths.

With regards to deploying counsellors, representative of the Prime Minister, Karan Chand commented, “It was addressed at a meeting last year that we are not at the stage of having trained counsellors. However we are at the point of using the trained counsellors we have to train staff members in various schools. It doesn’t take an expert to realize a change of behavior or to detect signs of abuse.”