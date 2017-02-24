Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

“Social cohesion needs to be promoted in Region Two”… Minister Norton

Feb 24, 2017 News 0

Dr. George Norton, made his first visit as the Minister of Social Cohesion, to the Essequibo Coast on Wednesday; he featured at a public meeting at the Cotton Field Secondary School in which the public problems and

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton addressing the audience at the public meeting at Cotton Field, Essequibo.

opinions were addressed.
Minister Norton’s main goal was to impart the importance of a cohesive Guyana within the hearts and minds of the public.
“Social cohesion needs to be promoted throughout Guyana,” Minister Norton said. He also reminded his audience that “it was cohesion that bought Guyana its independence. The government that stands before you stands as a result of cohesiveness.”
He said that the very motto of the country is one that promotes cohesion. Norton added that there seems to be a major problem connecting with youths.
“Adults have been abandoning young people.”
The minister also noted that “youths are our immediate resource. Adults should assess the situation, find the problem and fix it. Teachers can only provide a certain amount of guidance for youths since they only spend five out of 24 hours with them. Adults on the other hand spend about 15 hours with their children.”
Minister Norton also emphasized that parents should spend more time involved in their child’s daily activities.
“If parents have a full update on what their kids are involved in, they could prevent things from happening before they scar a child for life.”
The meeting advised that the ministry should deploy counsellors to various schools in an effort to reach out to youths.
With regards to deploying counsellors, representative of the Prime Minister, Karan Chand commented, “It was addressed at a meeting last year that we are not at the stage of having trained counsellors. However we are at the point of using the trained counsellors we have to train staff members in various schools. It doesn’t take an expert to realize a change of behavior or to detect signs of abuse.”

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships …Guyana to face Antigua in first playoff match; Guadeloupe stun Canada for final 8 spot

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships …Guyana to face Antigua in...

Feb 24, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club. After...
Read More
Endurance Rental Cup…Gizmos and Gadgets/iRide, Monster Energy teams dominate

Endurance Rental Cup…Gizmos and...

Feb 24, 2017

Barbados cricket Museum turns 10, Government helps funding

Barbados cricket Museum turns 10, Government...

Feb 24, 2017

Berbice female cricket strong because of RHTY&SC, Metro Investment – Campbelle

Berbice female cricket strong because of...

Feb 24, 2017

Carmel Secondary overcome East Ruimveldt Secondary by 10 wkts

Carmel Secondary overcome East Ruimveldt...

Feb 24, 2017

Colts top GABA Division I, U-23 ‘League of Champions’

Colts top GABA Division I, U-23 ‘League of...

Feb 24, 2017

Sparta Boss win New Era Clash of Champions at MSC Hard court

Sparta Boss win New Era Clash of Champions at MSC...

Feb 24, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch