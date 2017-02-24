Small miners are at a disadvantage in the gold industry

Dear Editor,

We are two of thousands of small miners in the mining industry and being such are qualified to comment on matters concerning the industry. We also speak directly for the members of our association; The Parika /Mora Small Miners Association and also for thousands of small miners who up till recently had no one to represent them in the corridors of power.

Make no mistake the GGDMA does not represent small miners, despite their posturing and mouthing’s about representing all miners. Because of their greed, their monopoly of influence and their lopsided possession of thousands of blocks of minable lands, they have denied small miners lands to work and to make a living from. They with their private armies have oppressed and denied us of a livelihood.

Small miners have a champion in the Honorable Minister Simona Broomes, herself once a miner. Recently the honorable Simona Broomes, Junior Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources has spear headed an initiative for having small miners obtain land under the Syndicate System. This will ensure that small miners get land to work. Minister Broomes has been impressively, successful in rolling out this system. The response of small miners is one of overwhelming enthusiasm. This does not mean that individuals cannot through the usual process to obtain their mining blocks.

Small Miners, please note; there is a meeting coming to a mining or coastal location near you. Please attend and be educated about this system and seize the opportunity to obtain minable land. This is not an ad hoc and haphazard idea. This is a well thought out initiative that caters for acquiring land, environmental requirements, best working practices, assistance with necessary equipment, tax concessions, ease of tax payments and many other benefits for small miners.

The criticism against this initiative is seasonal: every time the government tries to address the legitimate needs of small miners there is always a hue and a cry by the people who control the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association to distract the Government’s attention and make everyone overlook the fact that 10% of the people in the mining industry control legally or illegally, 90% of the mining lands. Minister Broomes, you are doing a good job for small miners. Keep up the good work.

Leon Moses, Secretary

Arthur Thorne, Chairman

The Parika /Mora Small Miners Association