Police find large quantity of illegal items in New Amsterdam Prison raid

Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:10 AM
The police in Berbice and ranks of the Guyana Prison Service conducted a surprise raid on the New Amsterdam prison on Wednesday.
Among the items seized were 10 cell phones, seven phone chargers, 22 improvised weapons (juckers) three bottles of pepper, eight spoons, one knife, 136 razor blades, four surgical blades, a number of lighters and three zip lock bags with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems of marijuana.
All of the items were confiscated. No one was arrested.
The search was a part of a countrywide one being undertaken by the authorities.
