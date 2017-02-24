Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:10 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police find large quantity of illegal items in New Amsterdam Prison raid

Feb 24, 2017 News 0

The police in Berbice and ranks of the Guyana Prison Service conducted a surprise raid on the New Amsterdam prison on Wednesday.
Among the items seized were 10 cell phones, seven phone chargers, 22 improvised weapons (juckers) three bottles of pepper, eight spoons, one knife, 136 razor blades, four surgical blades, a number of lighters and three zip lock bags with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems of marijuana.
All of the items were confiscated. No one was arrested.
The search was a part of a countrywide one being undertaken by the authorities.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water prevail against Land of Many Waters; Jamaica 6 Guyana 3

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water...

Feb 22, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club....
Read More
GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix launched

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix...

Feb 22, 2017

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall softball crown

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy,...

Feb 22, 2017

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel Crawford runs away with event

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel...

Feb 22, 2017

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants Sports…Guy Oil win at dominoes, Eccles NDC take cricket title

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants...

Feb 22, 2017

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race meet, over 60 now entered

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race...

Feb 22, 2017

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final four after 84-32 whipping of Falcons

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final...

Feb 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch