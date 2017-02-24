New GNBA board urged to make compliancy a priority

Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Days after announcing a new Board of Director for the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA), a six-person group was sworn in Wednesday evening by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

GNBA’s CEO Dr Prudence Lewis-Bhola, Joel Edmond, Aretha Nicola Campbell, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Chairman of GNBA Lt. Col Leslie Anthony Sobers, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Jocelyn Josiah, Dr Rovin Deodat and Scheherazade Ishoof – Khan

The event took place at the official residence of the Prime Minister on Main Street. The new board members are Dr. Rovin Deodat, Scheherazade Ishoof -Khan, Jocelyn Josiah, Aretha Nichola Campbell, Joel Persid Edmond and Chairman, Lt. Colonel Leslie Anthony Sobers. One other member is still to be named by the opposition’s Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) and will be sworn in at a later date.
According to a government statement, Prime Minister Nagamootoo congratulated and thanked the members for accepting to serve on such an important state board. He explained that the previous board developed some difficulties along the way and as such this matter was discussed extensively at Cabinet.
The last board was faced with severe in-fighting that saw accusations of corruption leveled at two board members.
An inquiry cleared them but criticized former Board Chairman, Leonard Craig, of not helping enough to cool the tempers that flared in the authority.
The body is tasked with managing the broadcasting arena in the country, including operations of radio, television and cable.
“Prime Minister Nagamootoo charged the members of the board to ensure all standards are met and not to only issue licenses but also to review both future and current license holders to ensure they are compliant with all regulations,” the government release said.
“President David Granger and I,” the Prime Minister said, “place very high confidence in you, the board members.”
The GNBA new board of directors was effective from February 1, 2017 and will serve for two years ending January 2019.
With limited frequencies available, the operations of broadcasting houses took central stage in late 2011 after it was learnt that former President Bharat Jagdeo, in his last act before leaving office, approved licences for his party, friends and a few business friends.
Several prominent media houses who had applied were ignored.

