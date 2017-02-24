National U-18 basketball team depart for IBF 3X3 Finals

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) qualified to participate in the

International Basketball Federation (IBF) Lesser Antilles 3X3 Finals in St. Lucia, February 25-27 and as such a five-member contingent departed yesterday.

The delegation/team compromises: Stanton Rose (Captain), Jonathan Mangra, Jamal Gilkes and Timothy Thompson. The Coach is Andrew Hercules. Dennis Clarke is expected to join the team today as an Assistant Coordinator.