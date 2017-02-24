National U-18 basketball team depart for IBF 3X3 Finals

Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) qualified to participate in the
International Basketball Federation (IBF) Lesser Antilles 3X3 Finals in St. Lucia, February 25-27 and as such a five-member contingent departed yesterday.
The delegation/team compromises: Stanton Rose (Captain), Jonathan Mangra, Jamal Gilkes and Timothy Thompson. The Coach is Andrew Hercules. Dennis Clarke is expected to join the team today as an Assistant Coordinator.
