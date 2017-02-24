Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition…Finalists will be decided this evening at GFC

-Guyana’s future stars will be on display

Which two teams will make it to the final of this year’s Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football

Competition will be known this evening following the completion of semi-final action, at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground.

In the feature clash, Western Tigers square off against Santos in what is already being predicted as a sizzler, while the Guyana Police Force will lock horns with Linden’s Winners Connection, an affair that smells like the age old Georgetown versus Mining Town rivalry.

The two encounters are box office by any standard with the feature clash a matter of one team trying to maintain its supremacy over the other, while the other is host attempting to make it an all-Georgetown affair for the final at the expense of bitter rivals Linden.

Tigers have shown that they can backup the strong on paper view with on-field performance and have already beaten Santos in a final this year so they will definitely be feeling confident that they could repeat that feat.

The players whose responsibility it will be to ensure that their dominance continues are Andrew Murray Jnr. Devon Millington, Joshua Britton, Jumane Somerset, Randolph Wagner, Jamal Pedro and Linden Picketts.

On the other hand, Santos could very well be feeling buoyed by their improved performances since with the hallmark being how resilient they are now.

Players such as O’Kenie Fraser, Keith Caines, Job Caesar, Dominique Bobb and Orin Yarde

have come a long way since that defeat and clearly revenge must be on their minds.

These two sides have a cadre of young, talented players and it would be interesting to see how the enmity unfolds today.

In the opening fixture, Police under the leadership of Captain Dwain Jacobs, a former ‘Golden Jaguar’ has evolved as a potent team and a serious threat to any opposition.

Quincy Holder has been the architect of many of their victories and could be the player whose performance will determine the outcome of the skirmish.

The evergreen Rawle ‘Boney’ Gittens is Milerock’s talisman and a player who relishes the spotlight and this kind of scenario so watch out for his offensive pursuit to get his team to the final.

His support will no doubt come from the likes of Rene Gibbons, Garey Thompson and Sedrick Hunte and should these two players play to potential it could be a long night for the Lawmen.

The four teams are loaded with talent and fans should take advantage of the opportunity to see the future of Guyana’s football exhibit their skills in a major competition.

Kick off time is 18:30hrs.