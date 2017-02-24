Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition…Finalists will be decided this evening at GFC

Feb 24, 2017 Sports 0

-Guyana’s future stars will be on display

Which two teams will make it to the final of this year’s Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football

Quincy Holder

Competition will be known this evening following the completion of semi-final action, at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground.
In the feature clash, Western Tigers square off against Santos in what is already being predicted as a sizzler, while the Guyana Police Force will lock horns with Linden’s Winners Connection, an affair that smells like the age old Georgetown versus Mining Town rivalry.
The two encounters are box office by any standard with the feature clash a matter of one team trying to maintain its supremacy over the other, while the other is host attempting to make it an all-Georgetown affair for the final at the expense of bitter rivals Linden.
Tigers have shown that they can backup the strong on paper view with on-field performance and have already beaten Santos in a final this year so they will definitely be feeling confident that they could repeat that feat.
The players whose responsibility it will be to ensure that their dominance continues are Andrew Murray Jnr. Devon Millington, Joshua Britton, Jumane Somerset, Randolph Wagner, Jamal Pedro and Linden Picketts.
On the other hand, Santos could very well be feeling buoyed by their improved performances since with the hallmark being how resilient they are now.
Players such as O’Kenie Fraser, Keith Caines, Job Caesar, Dominique Bobb and Orin Yarde

Santos’ Dominique Bobb (left) and Orin Yarde.

have come a long way since that defeat and clearly revenge must be on their minds.
These two sides have a cadre of young, talented players and it would be interesting to see how the enmity unfolds today.
In the opening fixture, Police under the leadership of Captain Dwain Jacobs, a former ‘Golden Jaguar’ has evolved as a potent team and a serious threat to any opposition.
Quincy Holder has been the architect of many of their victories and could be the player whose performance will determine the outcome of the skirmish.
The evergreen Rawle ‘Boney’ Gittens is Milerock’s talisman and a player who relishes the spotlight and this kind of scenario so watch out for his offensive pursuit to get his team to the final.
His support will no doubt come from the likes of Rene Gibbons, Garey Thompson and Sedrick Hunte and should these two players play to potential it could be a long night for the Lawmen.
The four teams are loaded with talent and fans should take advantage of the opportunity to see the future of Guyana’s football exhibit their skills in a major competition.
Kick off time is 18:30hrs.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships …Guyana to face Antigua in first playoff match; Guadeloupe stun Canada for final 8 spot

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships …Guyana to face Antigua in...

Feb 24, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club. After...
Read More
Endurance Rental Cup…Gizmos and Gadgets/iRide, Monster Energy teams dominate

Endurance Rental Cup…Gizmos and...

Feb 24, 2017

Barbados cricket Museum turns 10, Government helps funding

Barbados cricket Museum turns 10, Government...

Feb 24, 2017

Berbice female cricket strong because of RHTY&SC, Metro Investment – Campbelle

Berbice female cricket strong because of...

Feb 24, 2017

Carmel Secondary overcome East Ruimveldt Secondary by 10 wkts

Carmel Secondary overcome East Ruimveldt...

Feb 24, 2017

Colts top GABA Division I, U-23 ‘League of Champions’

Colts top GABA Division I, U-23 ‘League of...

Feb 24, 2017

Sparta Boss win New Era Clash of Champions at MSC Hard court

Sparta Boss win New Era Clash of Champions at MSC...

Feb 24, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch