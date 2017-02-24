Letter to the Sports Editor…DCC Members respond

Dear Editor,

In the interest of balance we, members of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) would like to respond to an article by Royston Alkins captioned – DCC members up in arms over non-staging of AGM, in Sunday 19th February, 2017 edition of the Stabroek News.

This response is informed by an article which purports to indulge in the character assassination of Mr. Alfred Mentore – President of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) – by a few disgruntled members.

Whilst we as members do not hold any brief for Mr. Mentore, nevertheless in keeping with principles of natural justice and the tenets of fair play, it is inconceivable that anyone would attempt to denigrate another whose track record could withstand the onslaught of those with their own selfish and self-centered agendas.

Indeed Mr. Mentore’s accomplishments at the helm of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) are legion and it is appropriate at this juncture to highlight but a few of his successes viz;

?We for our part can confirm that Mr. Mentore has honoured and maintained the credo of the club which is the production of National and International players of the glorious game of cricket.

?Another of his lofty ideals was to foster and perpetuate the core values and principles of the club transforming it into the premier club in Georgetown.

?During his stewardship DCC has won several competitions and its players have represented Guyana in under -15, under 17, under -19 and under – 21 tournaments both locally and internationally.

?Other members were selected to play for the West Indies and contracted to the Indian Premier League and also participated in the “sagicor high performance centre”.

It is instructive to note that Mr. Mentore presided over the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) – Centennial celebrations which culminated with a formal “Black-Tie Ball” and also saw the production and attending publication of a Centennial Magazine.

Coupled with this, Mr. Mentore was continuously involved in the upgrading of the club’s facility and environs and was pivotal in forging strategic alliances with the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association resulting in the erection and installation of lights around the perimeter of the ground.

Of great significance is the highly acclaimed Youth Programme together with Annual Camps which have initiated a seedbed function for junior and senior teams at the same time actively encouraging academic excellence in school.

Of note is his policy of formulating partnerships and networking with the corporate Community to establish linkages with corporate brand-names.

In the realm of finances it cannot be denied that Mr. Mentore has contributed millions of his own resources, to ensure the viability of the club.

Mr. Editor, it is fair to say that the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) with Mr. Mentore’s initiative and intervention has grown exponentially and is now a house hold name among the Cricketing fraternity.

Having regard of the foregoing, it is a sad commentary that the not-so intellectual authors of the article published in Sunday February 19, Stabroek news who has not contributed anything of significance to the growth and development of the club (including some executives) who are only interested in photo opportunities and constant publicity so as to advance their own worth and not that of the club. These naysayers must be called out for what they are and should be exposed for, if not, they will have sullied the reputation of a successful President and furthermore the high esteem in which the club is held.

Incidentally the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) Annual General Meeting is schedule for 6th of March, 2017 of which due notice was given by publication in the Kaieteur News paper on the 19th February, 2017.

Yours faithfully,

Members – Demerara Cricket Club (DCC).