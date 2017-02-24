Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:05 AM

Lawful Opening and Closing Hours of Shops

Feb 24, 2017

Dear Editor,
The Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry (CAGI) is gravely concerned about the wrong information attributed to high officials of the Georgetown City Hall concerning the opening and closing hour of shops as reported in the media. This has generated much confusion and uncertainty among the business community in the relevant business sector. It must be emphasized that Labour Law administration is under the purview of the Chief Labour Officer of the Department. The Chief Labour Officer, to his credit, promptly stated that the different opening and closing reported in the press as coming out of City Hall is contrary to the current law and is “erroneous.”
The law governing the days and hours which certain shops may be kept open are governed by the Shops (Consolidation) Act, Chapter 91:04 as amended by in 2009 by the Shops (Consolidation) (Amendment) Act, 2009. The first of this Act sets out Days and Hours for opening and closing as follows:
1. Shops – every day; 7.30 am to 10.00 pm.
2. Restaurants and Cook shops – 24 hours per day.
3. Parlours, Barbers’ and Hairdressers’ establishment – 6.00 am to midnight
Minimum pay, working hours, work week, overtime pay, and annual leave entitlement are governed by other labour laws and labour regulations. Under the Shops Consolidation Act, it is the Commissioner of Police who enforces this Act relating to the hours of opening and closing of shops and prohibits sales. CAGI and the private sector are committed to complying fully with this law and call on the City Council of Georgetown and the authorities to respect this law, and enable the business environment to flourish for the national good without any unnecessary hindrances.
Samuel J. Goolsarran
Consultant Adviser
CAGI

