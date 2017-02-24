‘Kitchen Cat’ gets 12 months

A man who is no stranger to the Magistrates at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts and who seems to enjoy being handcuffed and shackled and escorted by police officers was Wednesday sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment by Magistrate Brendon Glasford at a sitting on the Night Court.

The decision came at the conclusion of the trial.

The Magistrate before handing down the ruling told the court the he was satisfied with the evidence led by Police Prosecution Preston John and the fact that the Prosecution witnesses were not discredited.

Based on all the evidence led by the prosecution, the court found Rico Persaud, 22, of Lot 171 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, guilty. The 22-year-old bus conductor was charged for attempting to commit a felony.

On December 3, last, at Parade Street, Kingston, Georgetown, he attempted to commit the felony of break and enter and larceny. The accused tried to gain access into the office of Mariatha Causeway.

The matter was first called in Magistrate Faith McGusty’s courtroom and the unrepresented man pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him.

Persaud was remanded after police prosecutor, Seon Blackman, had objected to bail being granted to him.

Blackman told the court that he objected to bail citing the prevalence and seriousness of the offence. He had also reminded that Court that Persaud was previously charged with a similar offence. Persaud was remanded to prison until December 21.

The matter was then reassigned to the Night Court before Magistrate Brendon Glasford and on his first appearance in the Night Court the unrepresented man pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him and he was released on $15,000 bail.

Police Prosecutor Preston John stated that Persaud was positively identified as the person who tried to break into the office by the Virtual Complainant.

Persaud had previously appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty in May and July last, when he was charged for larceny of a cell phone and a similar offence respectively.

Persaud was sentenced in his absence and an arrest warrant has been issued for him to serve his jail sentence.