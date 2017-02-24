Colts top GABA Division I, U-23 ‘League of Champions’

National Basketball Champions, Bounty Colts won both the Division I and Under-23

titles of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’, wrapping up the Division I title Tuesday night in a clean sweep of Ravens.

Colts managed to halt the offensive juggernaut of Dyna’s Ravens for consecutive games to come away with a 60-50 win for the Division I title. The win ensured a two-game sweep in the best-of-three Final of the tournament at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Eventual Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Division I category, guard Shelroy Thomas scored 16 points with centre, Shane Webster adding 13 points and forward, Stanton Rose 11 points. The nippy guard, Dave Causway had nine points.

For Ravens, a team that dropped 100-plus points and an 84-point in opposing teams on their way to the Final, Ryan Stephney scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Dominic Vincente was again contained for 10 points.

Meanwhile, in the U-23 Final, Ravens forced a game three that concluded Wednesday night with Colts eventually winning the title. On Tuesday night, Ravens won 62-55 with Shamar Huntley scoring 25 points and Rodill Wilson nine points.

For Colts, MVP guard, Jonathan Mangra scored 12 points, while Orin Thomas had 11 points

and eight rebounds. Double-double machine, Timothy Thompson only managed six points, but took down a mammoth 20 rebounds for Colts in the game.