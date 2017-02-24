Carmel Secondary overcome East Ruimveldt Secondary by 10 wkts

Carmel Secondary defeated East Ruimveldt Secondary by 10 wickets when the Forbes Burnham Foundation Secondary School Windball Cricket Champions Trophy continued recently at the National Gymnasium.

Playing of the male category, East Ruimveldt Secondary batted first and scored 119 without loss with Dequana Bamfield scoring 73 and Carlos Pollard 18. Carmel Secondary responded with 123 with out lost. Shaquille Baptist struck 60, while Randy Hargobin got 55.

Patentia Secondary beat Stewartville Secondary by 47 runs. Patentia Secondary took first strike and managed 144-1. Parmanand Goomtiprasad stroked 64, while Denesh Persaud made 58. Stewartville Secondary replied with 97-3. Ryan Boodram scored 54.

Brickdam Secondary beat Marian Academy by 22 runs.

Brickdam secondary took first strike and made 122 with out lost. Kareem Whitney hit 72 and Darren Elias got 27. Marian Academy replied with 100 without loss. Romlo Dematine cracked 54 and Timothy Dos Ramas 22. Leonora Secondary overcame Stewartville by nine wickets. Stewartville Secondary took first turn at the crease and mustered 45-5. Ryan Boodram and Devrit Simboo got 12 each and Shem Petrie 10. Leonora Secondary responded with 46-1. Trevayne Mohabir made 25 and Kevin Christian 17.

President’s College thumped LBI Secondary by 58 runs. President’s College batted first and posted 117-1. Rajendra Singh cracked 79 and Keeran Samaroo 28. LBI were sent packing for 59-4 in reply. Annandale Secondary beat Friendship Secondary by ten wickets. Friendship Secondary made 76-3 taking first strike. Annandale Secondary scored 79 without los in response. Jonathan Findlay struck 52 and Daniel Mangru got 27. The Business School lost to L’ Adventure by seven wickets.

Batting first, The Business School made 74-6; Matthero Mohammed scored 35, Shamar Mc Lean 20, Raphael Haley 13. Bowling for L’Aventure Secondary Vishal John had 3-6.

L’Aventure reply with 75-3, Vishal John got 37.

In the female segment, Leonora Secondary got the better of Stewartville Secondary by 11 runs. Batting first, Leonora Secondary made 102-2. Stacy Adams got 40 while Mavriea Robinson and Shakira Shaffeek contributed 25 each. Stewartville Secondary responded with 91-5; Crystal Ramdat made 20.

Tucville Secondary overcame East Ruimveldt Secondary by nine wickets. East Ruimveldt were limited to 67-5. Shania Hope made 18, Aalyiah Blackman supported with 14 and Sara Reynolds 12. Akeisha Alleyne and Shellon Bobb took two wickets each. Tucville Secondary replied with 72-1. Chila Pollard hit 27; Janeika Hacket got 15 and Alleia Alleyne 13.

St, John’s College went down to Carmel Secondary by nine wickets.

Saint John’s College scored 54-5, taking first knock. Moyuka Carmicheal made 20, Ann – Neisha Wright got 12.

Carmel Secondary responded with 56-1, Indera Amardeo hit 24 and Seleana Thom 23. Camillie’s Institute for Business & Science Studies defeated Xenon Academy 18 runs.

Camillie’s Institute for Business & Science Studies managed 117 with out lost taking first strike. Alicea Davidson slammed 66 and Angel Young 36.

Xenon Academy were restricted to 99-3 in reply; Sanyra Ganesh made 28 and Rebecca Isaac 22.

Diamond Secondary beat LBI Secondary by nine wickets. Batting first, L B I Secondary got to 68-2, Darshanie Gopal made 19, Britney Saccho 11.

Diamond Secondary replied with 69-1; Ashenna Alli made 38 and Malicia Fraser assisted with 16.

East Ruimveldt got the better of Patentia Secondary by nine wickets. Patentia Secondary scored 82 with out lost, batting first. Owedada Fraser scored 41 and Hemwattie Persaud 24.

East Ruimveldt Secondary responded with 85-1, Sarah Reynolds hit 40 and Shania Hope contributed 19. L’Adventure Secondary overcame Leonora Secondary. Leonora Secondary made 105-1, taking first knock. Stacy Adams led with 66 while Chandni Jimangal made 25.

L’Aventure Secondary responded with 107; Dayane Singh struck 55 and Treshana Campton 18.