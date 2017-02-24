Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Berbice female cricket strong because of RHTY&SC, Metro Investment – Campbelle

Feb 24, 2017

Captain of the victorious Berbice female cricket team, Shemaine Campbelle has hailed the investment of her Club, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S and Metro Office Supplies as the main reason for the success of the team.
The captain, who stroked a majestic century in the final to lead her team to inter- county glory, stated that the RHTY&SC, M.S single handed responsible for the high standard of female cricket by having the only female cricket team in Guyana and also making sure that the players are given the opportunity to improve their skills on a daily basis under the guidance of hardworking coach, Delbert Hicks.
Campbelle stated that the inter-county championship was the result of team work and a determination to be successful despite the off the field drama affecting Berbice cricket. She praised the hard work of Berbice female coach Andre Percival and Manager Abigail Shultz for keeping the team focused. Special mention was made of Erva Giddings, Treymayne Smartt, Kanata Mentore, Sheneeta Grimmond, Meliane Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Sherica Campbelle and Plaffina Millington for their outstanding personal contributions.
Campbelle, who captains the Metro female team, stated that the RHTY&SC, M.S stood all the cost of the Berbice team over the two weeks period and also provided balls, practice facilities and snacks. Nine members of the team – Campbelle, Giddings, Millington, Henry, Gajnabi, Sherica Campbelle, Dian Prahalad, Marian Samaroo and Grimmond are members of the RHTY&SC, M.S. The West Indies player disclosed that the female players practice on a daily basis under the guidance of coach Hicks and are involved in weekly practice matches against their male counterparts. She also issued an appeal to all cricket clubs in Guyana to follow in the footsteps of the RHTY&SC M.S and to form female teams as part of an effort to strengthen the game at the female level.
Meanwhile, Secretary/CEO of the RHTY&SC Hilbert Foster has extended congrats to the Berbice Female team. Foster also stated that the RHTY&SC, M.S would continue to invest heavy in female cricket as the girls continue to make the club proud. Last year the club produced two players for West Indies, six junior Guyana players, while nine of its junior players represented Guyana at the Under-19 level in Trinidad.
The RHT Metro female team, Foster noted, plays against their male counterparts on a regular basis and this assists in their rapid development as all the matches are played on a very competitive basis. Additionally female players are also exposed on a rapid basis to internal club training on their role as sports ambassadors and role models to their peers. Special thank was expressed to the Management of Metro Office Supplies and its Chief Executive Officer Avia Lindee for their investment in the team.

