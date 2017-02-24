Bartica Flag Raising ceremony…Minister Norton appeals for all to work together

Dubbed as the largest crowd ever in the mining community of Bartica to witness a flag

raising ceremony, thousands of residents from Bartica and its environs turned out to see the cultural programme and flag raising ceremony to herald the anniversary of the Republic.

It was the first Republic Anniversary flag raising ceremony being held since Bartica was officially declared a township on May 7, 2016.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton; Regional Chairman Gordon Bradford; Mayor Gifford Marshall, Deputy Mayor Nageshwari Kamal Persaud, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Roderick Edinboro, Commander of F RDC Departmental Heads and a number of private sector officials from within the community.

The evening proceedings went by smoothly after a prompt 7pm start saw a very energetic and disciplined crowd. Several students and staff members of the Regional Democratic Council demonstrated why Bartica should be regarded as the cultural haven of Guyana.

Adding more life to a programme which was somewhat flawless was the evening’s Master of Ceremonies, Ranar Anderson, aka Copter who reminded the crowd that as Barticians they are blessed to have some of the most talented people of Guyana.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Roderick Edinboro, said that it’s an occasion which certainly requires a lot of celebration. He said that they are witnessing history, and he is proud that so many came to be part of what the entire Bartica can be proud of.

“This is a very important evening in the history of our rich and beautifully diverse community and I am happy that so many came out to be a part of it. We the residents should remain proud of what we have been able to achieve thus far as a town.”

However, the performances for the evening saw poetry, dance, calypso, rap, steel band, standup comedy and a ‘sneak peak’ by the six young ladies who will be vying for the crown of the 2017 Miss Bartica Regatta pageant.

Among the performances was a dance by the Three Miles Secondary School students. This dance had secured a well deserved second place at the recently held Children’s Mashramani and Costume Competition in Georgetown.

Another such piece was another dance dubbed ‘Mashramama’ performed by the very Three Miles Secondary. It had secured third place at the same competition. These two dances were well executed.

The GUYOIL-sponsored Bartica Steel Orchestra attracted admiration by the crowd. However, the cultural performance was sealed by the evidently very talented,Timothy Hewitt aka Zion Kidd.

Mayor Marshall noted that residents are witnessing history being made, noting that the demonstration of support is a testimony of the right track that the town is on. He assured that the Town Council will continue to build as they seek to further develop and enhance Bartica.

Stating that the Town Council is youth driven, the Mayor stressed that his council will focus on youth development. “We will continue to strive and strive and never cease towards progress we will continue to build through programmes and projects.”

“We will create an environment that is youth friendly, investor ready and pro business and for this reason be assured that your municipality will not create any additional burdens on the people of this town,” he said.

Regional Chairman Gordon Bradford paid homage to what he described as those responsible for the successes that Guyanese are enjoying today.

He said that the works and contributions of Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, Cheddi Jagan, Hugh Desmond Hoyte, Janet Jagan and the country’s present leader David Granger among others as they, over the years, have made significant contributions to ensuring that Guyanese can have a Republic Day.

“These guys have struggled and fought so that today we can celebrate 50 years of Independence and 47 years as a republic. We cannot forget the struggle. We have travelled a long way since then,” he said.

Minister Dr George Norton told the massive crowd that he is very happy that several promises made to Barticians during the campaign trail were delivered. He pointed out that the promise to transform the community into a town, a good life for all, enhanced delivery of health care increasing by leaps and bounds, increased doctors at the Bartica Regional Hospital, a 24/7 operating theatre, a neo-natal intensive care unit, increased police presence among other things have all been delivered.

“There is so much that this administration has done thus far for Bartica and its residents. In 2008 there were only 20 police ranks working in Bartica and in this year we now have over 50 ranks which is a testimony of our commitment to crime fighting,” he said.

Minister Norton said that this is a period of celebration. Guyana has a lot to celebrate. “Our forefathers have toiled very hard and because of their sacrifices the Republic was born. There are a number of significant developments that this government has earmarked for Bartica.

These include health care, education, youth development, infrastructure and sports. A $50 million multipurpose sports complex will be constructed in Bartica. No longer would persons have to leave Bartica for Georgetown to have a CT scan.

The instrument which is a $31 million gift to the hospital will now be able to perform CT scans,” he related.

The Cohesion Minister stressed that residents should be proud of the enormous work and progress being made by this administration in ensuring the good life for all noting that more will be done as they seek further to enhance life within the town.

“We must seek to work together as a community for the betterment of this country. There is no room whatsoever for division within our community,” he declared

After the flag was hoisted, the crowd shifted its attention to yet another first in the town with the first ever J’overt which was held at the Community Centre ground.

It was promoted by Guyanese internationally recognized singer Jomo ‘RubberWaist’ Primo.