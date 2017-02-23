When dem talk it does come to pass

None body in Guyana can ever seh dem boys ever wrang. Dem talk and expose so many things and everything come to pass. Just last week dem mention de Chancellor.

He willfully postpone a ruling to de day after Valentine Day thinking Soulja Bai woulda extend he time fuh another couple years wha he beg fuh.

When he didn’t get no letter from Soulja Bai and he know he going home, he postpone de same ruling to de last day he had to come out de office. Dem boys seh when dem see de game plan dem know he was planning to go out wid a bang. So said! So done!

Dem boys did tell de world that last week.

Dem also seh de same minute de Chancellor coming out de office is de same time de country setting off fireworks in a bigger bang, bigger than de bang wha he think he can give.

De big bang wha he think he give Guyana telling de people that Jagdeo can run again, de CCJ gun over rule and overturn it de same way how dem overrule and tun over de decision wha de same Appeal Court did give fuh Dr Walter Ramsahoye against dem boys and de Waterfalls paper.

Dem boys seh dem hope all dem smart judges sitting pun de CCJ will not only overturn de Appeal Court, but will jail Jagdeo, de Chancellor and Chang fuh wasting de CCJ time. That would be de biggest bang dem boys hoping and praying fuh happen.

And Dem Boys hope Soulja Bai find five clamp quickly and start by putting de first one pun de Mayor lef hand. And connect that same clamp to Royston King right hand.

He gun tek de second one and put it pun King left hand and to Clarke right hand. De third one must go pun Clarke left hand on to Garrett right hand. De fourth one going on Garrett left hand to de Mayor right hand. That is a complete circle—well clamped.

De fifth one will have a chain that clamping Cush neck in a pumpkin jumpsuit wha he did wear before.

That will connect to de circle and drag de four into eff-in Lot 12.

Soulja Bai mek space fuh nine when he pardon nine women, but this gang only got five.

Talk half and watch out fuh more clamping.